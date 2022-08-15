ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal

Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
Michigan State
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Joe Tate
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
The Independent

Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies

After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
thecentersquare.com

AARP 2022 elections poll: Whitmer leads Dixon 51%-46% among likely voters

(The Center Square) – A new poll shows the Michigan governor’s race is close between incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon less than three months before the 2022 election. AARP Michigan released a 2022 election survey that shows Whitmer leading Dixon 51% to 46% among...
POLITICO

Democrats’ marquee megabill.

Nancy Pelosi said she would defer to the Congressional Black Caucus amid the push toward a policing bills deal. What's happening: House Democrats are increasingly likely to shelve any action on stalled-out law enforcement bills until September, according to multiple Democrats familiar with the talks. Instead, lawmakers will spend Friday voting on Democrats’ marquee climate, health and tax package — just the way many Democrats wanted all along.
Michigan Advance

House Democrats slam Republicans for taking most of the summer off

Members of the Michigan House Democratic Caucus gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday afternoon to voice frustrations about the lack of legislative action in recent months. The event was held in response to an announcement that Wednesday’s scheduled legislative session would not include votes or attendance.  “We have critical pieces of legislation that have been […] The post House Democrats slam Republicans for taking most of the summer off appeared first on Michigan Advance.
