news3lv.com

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill hiring on the spot at all Southern Nevada locations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Friday, August 19, Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be interviewing and hiring on the spot at all store locations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. managers will guide job seekers through the application process and welcome them to new, potential opportunities. More than 80...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Southern Nevada organizations celebrate work on National Nonprofit Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Southern Nevada organizations came together to celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Wednesday. Community members were invited to help recognize and raise awareness for many local nonprofit groups that work for the Las Vegas valley. There was entertainment on hand for attendees at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada State
news3lv.com

Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade situation, shot fired in east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation developed at an east Las Vegas valley home late Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, a report that someone fired a round inside a home, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lombardo commits to three debates with Sisolak in race for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that he will commit to three debates with Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for governor. The campaign for Lombardo, the Republican nominee, released a statement saying debates with Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent, will be held in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Station Casinos makes $120,000 donation to Public Education Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Leaders from Station Casinos presented a $120,000 donation to a non-profit group that works with Las Vegas valley public schools to support students and teachers. A spokesperson for Station Casinos says a check presentation was held at Whitney Elementary School last week to benefit the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Longtime UNLV Rebels PA announcer Dick Calvert retires

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dick Calvert, the UNLV Rebels' public address announcer for the last 52 years, is retiring. The athletics department announced the "Voice of the Rebels" will remain part of the university, lending his voice to radio ads and other special projects. UNLV is also planning special...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

NV Energy helps more than 500 seniors with power bill savings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rising energy costs are hitting families hard all over Southern Nevada, especially seniors with many of them on fixed incomes. NV Energy provided a great opportunity to save up to $300 on energy bills for those 62 and older on Thursday. This was part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sisolak vows to codify order protecting abortion patients into Nevada law

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
COBB ISLAND, MD

