Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
Goodwill hiring on the spot at all Southern Nevada locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Friday, August 19, Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be interviewing and hiring on the spot at all store locations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. managers will guide job seekers through the application process and welcome them to new, potential opportunities. More than 80...
Southern Nevada looks to new SoCal water treatment plant to help conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We are looking west because the biggest customer of Lake Mead water could help us. A few hundred miles away from Las Vegas, what's happening at a prototype wastewater purification plant in Southern California may increase our water supply here. It's the beginning of Los...
Southern Nevada organizations celebrate work on National Nonprofit Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Southern Nevada organizations came together to celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Wednesday. Community members were invited to help recognize and raise awareness for many local nonprofit groups that work for the Las Vegas valley. There was entertainment on hand for attendees at the...
Four more Las Vegas valley public schools due for emergency security upgrades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four more Las Vegas valley public schools are set to receive emergency security upgrades. The upgrades are listed on the agenda for the Clark County School District board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Basic Academy is due to receive upgrades worth about $1.36...
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
Seniors receive helping hand from NV Energy, other Las Vegas valley utilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When George Reyes walked into the NV Energy Senior Assistance Expo Thursday morning at Palace Station he didn’t know what to expect. “I was a little reluctant, to tell you the truth, but I came here. It's been a wonderful experience,” he says. “Never seen so many smiles in my life.”
Environmental non-profits criticize feds on Colorado River water crisis response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As our reservoirs continue to fall to unprecedented levels, the Bureau of Reclamation declared an unprecedented Tier-2 water shortage on Tuesday. The declaration triggered Arizona, Mexico and Nevada to cut back on how much water they can draw from the Colorado River. "Protecting the system...
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
1 in custody after barricade situation, shot fired in east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation developed at an east Las Vegas valley home late Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, a report that someone fired a round inside a home, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Lombardo commits to three debates with Sisolak in race for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that he will commit to three debates with Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for governor. The campaign for Lombardo, the Republican nominee, released a statement saying debates with Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent, will be held in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
Two attacks on Las Vegas valley school bus drivers under investigation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is working with law enforcement to investigate two attacks on district bus drivers. The Clark County School District Police Department received a report of an assault on a bus driver the morning of Aug. 18, near Tonopah and Vegas drives.
Station Casinos makes $120,000 donation to Public Education Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Leaders from Station Casinos presented a $120,000 donation to a non-profit group that works with Las Vegas valley public schools to support students and teachers. A spokesperson for Station Casinos says a check presentation was held at Whitney Elementary School last week to benefit the...
Longtime UNLV Rebels PA announcer Dick Calvert retires
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dick Calvert, the UNLV Rebels' public address announcer for the last 52 years, is retiring. The athletics department announced the "Voice of the Rebels" will remain part of the university, lending his voice to radio ads and other special projects. UNLV is also planning special...
NV Energy helps more than 500 seniors with power bill savings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rising energy costs are hitting families hard all over Southern Nevada, especially seniors with many of them on fixed incomes. NV Energy provided a great opportunity to save up to $300 on energy bills for those 62 and older on Thursday. This was part of...
Sisolak vows to codify order protecting abortion patients into Nevada law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
