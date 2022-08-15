Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals prediction and odds, Mon., 8/15: Nats look to put distractions aside

Read full article on original website
Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?
The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Yankees receive crushing injury blow as star closer likely heading to injured list
The New York Yankees can’t afford to take on any more new injuries, but if they’re going to happen, they should happen in the middle of August, with players still having time to recover before the postseason. Recently, the Yankees lost Matt Carpenter to a fractured foot and...
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Fans notice strange statistical trend with Astros DH Yordan Alvarez
One Houston athlete may be continuing down the path that James Harden blazed. Baseball fans noticed a very weird statistical trend this week with Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. More specifically, Alvarez is hitting a sweltering .439 on Fridays this season but a frigid .102 on Saturdays. Here are the stats ( which were originally shared by Reddit user “FunnyID”).
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright help Cardinals make MLB history in 13-0 rout of Rockies
On Thursday afternoon, 42-year-old Albert Pujols and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright helped lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rockies. Pujols finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBI, capped off by a pinch-hit grand slam in the third inning. The homer was the 690th home run of Pujols' career, drawing him ever closer to the iconic 700 number.
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
The Yankees are already cashing in on Oswaldo Cabrera’s immense versatility
Yesterday evening, Oswaldo Cabrera made his long-awaited debut with the Yankees and was able to soak in the surreal environment. He played third base, giving Donaldson a day off from the field, which may-or-may-not have played a role in him hitting the Grand Slam that sent us all home. However,...
Top prospect Vaughn Grissom could alter Braves' offseason plans
This week on Big Hype Prospects, we check in with a couple recently-promoted Major Leaguers, peek at a couple more on the cusp, and introduce ourselves to some hot-hitting 2022 draftees. Five Big Hype Prospects. Vaughn Grissom, 21, 2B/SS, ATL (MLB) 35 PA, 2 HR, 2 SB, .406/.457/.656. Grissom was...
Is Robbie Grossman the next Eddie Rosario?
Alex Anthopoulos might have done it again. After acquiring Robbie Grossman from the Tigers in exchange for Kris Anglin, Grossman has been on a tear. Granted, it’s not hard to upgrade on Marcell Ozuna’s recent production. However, Grossman has looked solid while filling in for a depleted outfield group. The switch hitter has posted a 1.000 OPS in 30 plate appearances, slugging two pivotal homers. That matches his home run total in 83 games with the Tigers, so where has this turnaround come from.
Yankees learn valuable lesson after being crushed by Toronto to start series
The New York Yankees hoped to turn things around after a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, but they bounced back in the first game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays with an absolute dud. After acquiring Frankie Montas at the trade...
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed Bradley Zimmer
The Blue Jays designated Zimmer for assignment earlier this week in order to open up room on the active roster to activate George Springer from the Injured List. The move also appeared inevitable once the Blue Jays signed Jackie Bradley Jr., a veteran outfielder who would essentially be used in the same role that Zimmer had been playing.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history again after 4-for-5 day against Mariners
To no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another standout campaign. On Wednesday, Ohtani had another Ohtani-like day at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and four RBI in an 11-7 loss. Ohtani's triple in...
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
