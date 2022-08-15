Read full article on original website
Nebraska bow fisher sets world record for shortnose gar caught at Lake of the Ozarks
A Nebraska bow fisher now holds the Missouri state record for the largest shortnose gar. Rich Porter took the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 16. “I generally come two to three times each year to fish in Missouri,” said Porter in a press release. “I have a friend I fish with at the Lake of the Ozarks. We were out on his boat that day bowfishing and he was playing guide for me.”
Iowa SRO says "copycat" school threats have risen as nationwide violence increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — A violent trend is increasing nationwide, now schools districts are left wondering how they can protect their students as kids head back into the classroom. More than 2,000 school shootings have been reported nationwide since 1970, 202 of those happening in 2021, according to the...
Illinois boosts early childhood education funding by $54 million
CHICAGO (WICS) — More money is going toward early childhood education in Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant. The funds are a 10% increase and will serve 4,500 additional...
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials spent the day at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. At the agriculture breakfast, Governor JB Pritzker said that "from now on the state of Illinois will pay for Future Farmers of America (FFA) membership dues for every single student taking agricultural classes."
Illinois First Lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Governor JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year. This is the second year in a row MK...
Highland Park pushes for semi-automatic weapons ban
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Highland Park City Council is pushing for Illinois and the federal government to ban all semi-automatic weapons. This comes after a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in the city left seven dead and dozens injured. The city council passed the...
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
Parents and teachers can claim school expenses on taxes
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K-12 students on their 2022 Illinois individual income tax returns. Parents or legal guardians of students K-12 can take a 25% tax credit for...
Marijuana legalization proposal would wipe weed-related charges from criminal records
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's announcement last week that Missouri voters will decide on legalizing recreational marijuana this November, advocates are drawing attention to another key component of the ballot measure: automatically expunging the nonviolent marijuana-related charges of Missourians' criminal records. If passed, Missouri...
Illinois voters can now vote by mail permanently
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois officials are making voting more accessible just before the 2022 mid-term election. Election officials hope this program will increase voter participation in the upcoming and future elections. People who are registered to vote in Illinois now have the option to vote by mail permanently....
$34.6 billion investment in Illinois infrastructure
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced last week a $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years. Out of the $34.6 billion, $6.36 billion will go towards highway reconstruction, $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion...
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
