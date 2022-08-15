A Nebraska bow fisher now holds the Missouri state record for the largest shortnose gar. Rich Porter took the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 16. “I generally come two to three times each year to fish in Missouri,” said Porter in a press release. “I have a friend I fish with at the Lake of the Ozarks. We were out on his boat that day bowfishing and he was playing guide for me.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO