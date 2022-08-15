ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?

It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
Amy Kay: Lincoln City captain says historic LNER Stadium match is 'bitter-sweet'

From a top-flight blockbuster to a fourth-tier season opener - there is little wonder Lincoln City captain Amy Kay sees Doncaster Rovers Belles' visit to the LNER Stadium on Sunday as "bitter-sweet". When the ground, overlooked by Lincoln Cathedral, hosted Kay's former hometown side Lincoln Ladies - a now extinct...
Newcastle v Man City: Team news

Newcastle United expect winger Ryan Fraser to be available after recovering from the back spasm that caused him to miss out against Brighton. Matt Targett could return from a dead leg, although Dan Burn is ready to deputise at left-back again. Manchester City's latest signing, full-back Sergio Gomez, has been...
Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United

Renewed calls for the Glazer family to sell Manchester Unity can be heard loud and clear these days following a disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, with one billionaire — chemical engineer and businessman Jim Ratcliffe — confirming his desire to buy the club on Wednesday.
Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
