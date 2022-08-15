Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Winter Garden grandmother may have been fatally struck by truck driven by son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a traffic homicide that left a 66-year-old mother and grandmother dead. Police said Sarah Geltz was run over by a large pickup truck outside an Irish pub in Winter Garden earlier this month. There are no arrests in the case,...
sebastiandaily.com
Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County
A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
WESH
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Reward offered for info after driver killed in shooting, crash on SR-408 in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered after a man was killed when his vehicle was struck by gunfire on State Road 408 in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said on Friday that Crimeline is offering a...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Hurricane center highlighting two disturbances in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days. [TRENDING: Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
click orlando
Video shows vehicle hit student during Windermere High School dismissal pickup
WINDERMERE, Fla. – An Orange County high school is reminding parents and students about pedestrian safety after a student was hit by a vehicle on school property Wednesday. The incident happened at Windermere High School as students were being dismissed that afternoon. [WARNING: The video in the player above...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
Three people, including a mother and her child, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has some tips on what you should and should not do when a lightning storm is approaching.
WESH
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
Police: Gas thief used special device in pump to siphon nearly $1k in diesel from Orlando Wawa
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man is accused of using a device planted in a gas pump to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a local Wawa. Orlando police officers responded to the gas station on Narcoossee Rd. just after 4 p.m. Tuesday after a manager called to report a gas theft that was still in progress.
click orlando
1 dead following Sunrail train crash in Kissimmee, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunrail train crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee left one person dead and sparked delays for the rail service, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The crash happened off East Vine Street, and Michigan Avenue was closed on the westbound side from U.S. Highway...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
click orlando
‘Don’t take her away:’ Family crushed after woman dies from injuries in fiery crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – After an unexpected tragedy ended in the death of 40-year-old Orinthia Thomas earlier this year, Thomas’ family is now raising funds to prepare for her funeral. Thomas died Aug. 10 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, two weeks after she was burned in a fiery crash...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: August 7th-13th
The Apopka Burglary Report for August 7th-13th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash
Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
Comments / 0