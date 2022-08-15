ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County

A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Osceola County, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation

“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns

The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
LAKELAND, FL
#Road Closures
click orlando

Hurricane center highlighting two disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days. [TRENDING: Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park

Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

1 dead following Sunrail train crash in Kissimmee, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunrail train crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee left one person dead and sparked delays for the rail service, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The crash happened off East Vine Street, and Michigan Avenue was closed on the westbound side from U.S. Highway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: August 7th-13th

The Apopka Burglary Report for August 7th-13th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash

Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
KISSIMMEE, FL

