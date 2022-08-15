ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

wabcradio.com

Arrest Made in Brutal Unprovoked Attack Outside Bronx Restaurant

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged 55-year-old Bui Van Phu with attempted murder in connection with an unprovoked attack in front of...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Assailant groped teen in Midtown Manhattan, punched her dad: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant groped a 13-year-old girl on a Midtown street, then punched her father when he tried to intervene, according to authorities. The attacker grabbed the girl’s buttocks on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officials said. When the girl’s father, 55, tried to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

MTA bus driver hit in face by thrown object in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said. The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said. The item, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
jacksonheightspost.com

Ridgewood Man Convicted of Attempted Murder for Armed Robbery in Corona

A Ridgewood man has been convicted of attempted murder for shooting and robbing a pedestrian in Corona in June 2020. Orlando Plummer, 47, was convicted by a judge at Queens Supreme Court Monday for shooting 44-year-old McAntoine Valery and robbing him of his backpack, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
QUEENS, NY

