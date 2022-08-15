Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Related
wabcradio.com
Arrest Made in Brutal Unprovoked Attack Outside Bronx Restaurant
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged 55-year-old Bui Van Phu with attempted murder in connection with an unprovoked attack in front of...
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
Assailant groped teen in Midtown Manhattan, punched her dad: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant groped a 13-year-old girl on a Midtown street, then punched her father when he tried to intervene, according to authorities. The attacker grabbed the girl’s buttocks on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officials said. When the girl’s father, 55, tried to […]
Correction department captain stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island complex
A correction department captain was stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 2 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Man arrested for pepper-spraying girls playing on Manhattan sidewalk
The girls, ages 7 and 8, were playing on a sidewalk near the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and W. 126th Street around 5 p.m. when the man came up and pepper-sprayed them without provocation, according to police.
News 12
Brother of assault victim voices motive concerns after police arrest suspect
Police have made an arrest in an assault that took place outside Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx. The victim was walking out of the restaurant when the suspect, 55-year-old Van Phu Bui, followed the victim out of the restaurant and punched the victim while wearing gloves. Bui is now...
NYPD searching for man wanted for assaulting multiple people including police officer
The NYPD is searching for a 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted multiple people, including a police officer, over the course of two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
fox5ny.com
Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street
NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accused in ‘I hate Mexicans’ subway attack in Brooklyn charged: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, […]
NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
Man Threatened Bronx Store Clerk During Robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are seeking to identify a man...
MTA bus driver hit in face by thrown object in Manhattan: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said. The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said. The item, […]
Demanding justice: Transit workers, mom rally for subway cleaner brutally beaten
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone. He was working on what was supposed to be his day off at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
jacksonheightspost.com
Ridgewood Man Convicted of Attempted Murder for Armed Robbery in Corona
A Ridgewood man has been convicted of attempted murder for shooting and robbing a pedestrian in Corona in June 2020. Orlando Plummer, 47, was convicted by a judge at Queens Supreme Court Monday for shooting 44-year-old McAntoine Valery and robbing him of his backpack, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0