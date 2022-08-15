Read full article on original website
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Alabama is not giving up on Texas DB commit Malik Muhammad
Alabama's Travaris Robinson remains in contact with Texas Longhorns cornerback commitment Malik Muhammad. Will Bama receive another visit?
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team
Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
The coach for a Little League World Series player from Utah who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex says he has FaceTimed with the boy
Lane Kiffin, former teammates express sorrow in loss of Luke Knox
The football world was shaken Thursday morning when reports of Luke Knox's death began to spread. Knox died Wednesday night in a south Florida hospital. Knox was a former tight end and linebacker at Ole Miss, who played for the Rebels from 2018 until after the 2021 season. He was the younger brother of former Ole Miss and current Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
Alabama Football: Despite latest news Tide secondary will be fine
The most recent news about the Alabama football secondary concerns Crimson Tide fans. With a practice injury for Jordan Battle, the Crimson Tide now has three of its top six players in the secondary banged up. The initial information on Battle was he had to be carted off the field....
Trending or Ending? Ole Miss the favorite to land three-star 2023 wide receiver Cayden Lee?
Three-star 2023 wide receiver Cayden Lee seems to be on the verge of a commitment. Ole Miss is in a good spot to land him.
