Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS・
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Comments / 0