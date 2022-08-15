Read full article on original website
Soccer Season Begins With Big Goals
Late last fall the Oregon soccer team gathered in a meeting room at Papé Field, anxious to see the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field. The hope was that the Ducks, coming off a 9-4-6 regular season, would see their name called as an at-large choice for a tournament berth. The first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history seemed to be at hand.
Freeman Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List
EUGENE, Ore. – Goalkeeper Leah Freeman was named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List on Thursday. The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation's highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.
Five Ducks On Polynesian College Football POY Watch List
HONOLULU — The Oregon football program saw five players named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday – Popo Aumavae, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Mase Funa, Noah Sewell and Taki Taimani. The...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
Driver dies in crash with semi on I-5 north of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — An 18-year-old driver died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 southbound north of Woodburn, state troopers said. The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 277 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash investigation extended into the evening commute.
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
Boyfriend arrested after missing Oregon woman’s body is found in landfill
CORVALLIS, Ore. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after his missing girlfriend’s body was found in a landfill earlier this week. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell’s family reported her missing Aug. 5. Two days later, deputies reportedly received information "that Birdzell had been murdered."
18-year-old killed, young passenger hurt in crash with semi-truck
An 18-year-old driver was killed and his young passenger was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in Marion County on Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
