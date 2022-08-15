Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida beachgoer spots body part sticking out of sand
A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies.
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
