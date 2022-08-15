ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
rigzone.com

The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem

Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) has outlined that the Gulf of Mexico is in the midst of a pirate problem. According to the MSTA, on August 7, pirates onboard two speedboats boarded and robbed a manned semi-submersible drilling rig in the Bay of Campeche approximately 28nm north of Paraiso. The MSTA also notes that, on August 10, a vessel was approached by suspected pirates when transiting inbound to Puerto Dos Bocas.
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
The Associated Press

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
The Associated Press

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
