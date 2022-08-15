ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, PA

positivecoolvibes
3d ago

🌍🇺🇸USA🗝will never be looked on as a greatest nation...if Trump is not brought to serious justice for crimes against this country and people🦅

positivecoolvibes
3d ago

🗝🇺🇲Be wise🦉 the ones who tried want to overthrow this country living in this country and many from other countries want to turn us against each other and weaken our country🗽still trying to overthrow it🦅

Rev. Walter Keith
3d ago

How sad it is to realize the many crazy people who think they can act with violence ... But it's trump who opened the door and had encouraged this type of acts... Americans have never been like this years ago and that's not to say that everyone agrees with everything but violence has never been the answer ... I worry we are loosing the America I grew up in with guns and this marriage equality and turning over laws in existence but the very divide the republican thugs have created ... I guess the only thing to say is ... Americans be careful about what government does especially the republican thugs and may God have mercy on us all

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Comments / 0

Community Policy