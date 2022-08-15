Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

Suspect in boating hit-and-run on the Magothy River held without bond 00:23

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.

Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.

The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving two boats. The driver of the other boat refused to call 911 and took off before authorities arrived, charging documents state.

Slattery, who suffered injuries including broken ribs and a broken arm, was taken to a hospital with chest pain, according to charging documents. She went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died of her injuries that night.

Based on blue paint and fiberglass left behind by the collision, investigators began looking for a boat with blue bottom paint and visible damage. While searching the Deep Creek area the next day, they found a boat matching that description in a slip.

Using a combination of surveillance footage, social media posts, cellphone records and witness testimony, investigators identified Edds as a suspect in the case, according to charging documents.

Edds, who was arrested Friday , remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.