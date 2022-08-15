ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBQWL_0hIDClk000

Suspect in boating hit-and-run on the Magothy River held without bond 00:23

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.

Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.

The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving two boats. The driver of the other boat refused to call 911 and took off before authorities arrived, charging documents state.

Slattery, who suffered injuries including broken ribs and a broken arm, was taken to a hospital with chest pain, according to charging documents. She went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died of her injuries that night.

Based on blue paint and fiberglass left behind by the collision, investigators began looking for a boat with blue bottom paint and visible damage. While searching the Deep Creek area the next day, they found a boat matching that description in a slip.

Using a combination of surveillance footage, social media posts, cellphone records and witness testimony, investigators identified Edds as a suspect in the case, according to charging documents.

Edds, who was arrested Friday , remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

Comments / 7

Brenda Barnes
3d ago

So glad he was caught.Must not have any feelings for this family and showed no remorse.I understand it won't mend the hearts that have suffered such a tragic loss or bring her back or but I couldn't live with knowing I committed such such a criminal act and break the familys hearts I'd have to surrender myself . That's the way I feel rather than think I'm above the Law and just run like a coward, you can run but you can't hide forever the boys in Blue are gonna get you !!! and they did 👮 👮 great job. !!!

Reply
12
Pat Flickner
3d ago

we are happy he is being held. we are hearing that he has been living his life like nothing happened. it makes me sick that he apparently has no conscience.

Reply
8
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man gets 40-year sentence in deadly downtown beating

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of another man outside of a downtown convenience store, authorities said Thursday.Alante Batson received a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, meaning he will only serve 40 years in prison. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.The conviction and sentence stem from the killing of Dionte Green, who died in December 2020, about a week after he was beaten unconscious near...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting at Hyattsville mall, police say

BALTIMORE -- A young man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's, Hyattsville police said.The shooting occurred about 4 p.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead in the food court. It was not a random act, according to authorities.Police said the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway and surrounding area are secured.Detectives are still seeking a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting, but police do not believe this was a "random act."People left their belongings in the mall when they fled after hearing gunfire. After the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Authorities release body-worn camera footage from East Baltimore in-custody death

BALTIMORE -- Officials on Thursday released body-worn camera footage from an incident earlier this month where a man suffering from an apparent overdose was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints by a Baltimore police officer. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.On Aug. 4 about 11:15 a.m., Officer Gregory Vilchez responded to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood for an attempted suicide and overdose, police said.There, Vilchez found a man restraining 57-year-old Eugene Douglas on the ground as he screamed and rolled. Four other men looked on, body-worn camera footage shows. The five men...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral scheduled this morning for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

After witnessing deadly shooting, 4 Baltimore City school police officers temporarily reassigned

BALTIMORE -- Four off-duty Baltimore City School Police officers who were present at the scene of a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend have been temporarily reassigned amid the investigation into what happened, WJZ learned Thursday.The officers were nearby about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the 5500 block of Harford Road, St. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of the Baltimore City School Police union, told WJZ. Four people were wounded in the gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who died of his injuries and a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputy who suffered heart attack to be buried Friday

BALTIMORE -- Funeral services for Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy Scott McArdle will be held in Annapolis on Friday, according to authorities.McArdle had a heart attack after reporting to duty on Sunday, deputies said.His funeral will be held at Saint John Neumann Church, which is located at 620 N. Bestgate Road. Services start at 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.McArdle joined the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office in October 2017. He worked there for 25 years, deputies said.Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputies and Maryland Transportation Authority police will escort McArdle's body to Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, according to authorities.The procession will travel down North Bestgate Road to Bestgate Road to Generals Highway and finally to Sunrise Beach Road.The Anne Arundel County Police Department will provide traffic control for the procession, deputies said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man, Young Girl Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Maryland Truck Blaze: Fire Marshal

A man and young girl have been hospitalized in critical condition after a pick-up truck fire left them both with severe burns in Maryland, the state fire marshal said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, first responders in Garrett County were called to the 100 block of South Second Street in Oakland, where there was a report of a truck that was engulfed in flames.
OAKLAND, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bomb technicians dispose of 'multiple explosive devices' found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- Bomb technicians with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal disposed of "multiple explosive devices" found in the yard of a Street, Md., home on Wednesday, the agency said.While investigators still have not determined what the devices were, a team of technicians saw they had not been fired and still had a fusing mechanism, the agency said.Fire officials said the devices were weathered and appeared abandoned, leading investigators to believe there was no criminal intent in their placement.About noon, Harford County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Councilman Costello demands police action in wake of Federal Hill brawl

BALTIMORE -- Late-night crowds have been causing havoc in Federal Hill, prompting a city councilman to demand that police provide additional security for the neighborhood.Cellphone video captures this outrageous brawl spanning several blocks on Charles Street early Saturday morning."Somebody got slammed in the middle of the street," Federal Hill resident CJ Shaw said.Shaw said he watched from the sidewalk as dozens of people spilled onto the street, blocking off traffic and throwing punches.He said he saw "people coming left, right," and "people trying to break it up getting swung into it."Videos of the mayhem circulated online. An investigation from the Board...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
SELBYVILLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy