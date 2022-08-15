Read full article on original website
Bashing Islam. I’ve been accused of that before by people I used to pray side-by-side with for years. But that’s not why I’m writing about Salman Rushdie’s stabbing and how I was taught to hate him from a young age. Instead, I want to show how easily people in my position can be taught to hate someone they don’t even know.I attended a private Islamic school inside the US for six years. Salman Rushdie was universally reviled in my classes. One Islamic Studies instructor in particular spoke about him regularly. Rushdie was considered an “apostate” by some since he was...
The CNN Originals hub debuted on Discovery+ on Friday, as the new home for the news channel’s streaming library following the abrupt closure of CNN+. The hub was announced earlier this month, and features over 800 episodes of content from CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Additional content will be added after their linear run on the CNN cable networks. Some of the original content that appeared on CNN+ has popped up elsewhere. The documentary The Last Movie Stars, about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, debuted this summer on HBO Max. Chris Wallace’s talk show, one of the marquee...
