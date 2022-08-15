Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
dotesports.com
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
dotesports.com
How to claim Prime Gaming Apex Legends skins
Every month, Apex Legends and Prime Gaming introduce free rewards for players who connect their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. These rewards include skins for characters and weapons, as well as banner frames that can be used in-game. Often, these skins become some of the rarest in the game since no Prime Gaming skin has ever returned to the Apex Store. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
dotesports.com
How to fix Fetching Online Profile error in Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone evolves with the franchise. The developers add various pieces of new content to the game that come bundled with new seasons and maintenance patches. While each patch will be filled with new game modes and hotfixes, they can also cause anomalies. When that’s the case, players may start encountering errors while playing Warzone or trying to access it. Most of these errors often get fixed before a patch makes its public debut, but some can sneak in and appear when the masses flood onto the servers.
dotesports.com
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena Dominaria United Mastery Pass and renewal rewards
Rewards are coming in Magic: The Gathering Arena with the release of Dominaria United through the Mastery Pass and for logging into the client. The Dominaria United (DMU) set is scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, which is also the day MTG sets rotate out of Standard through the digital fall 2022 rotation. As with prior Standard rotations, Wizards of the Coast is offering MTG Arena players rewards for logging into the client after Sept. 9 (the tabletop date for Standard rotation). And as an added bonus, players will find extra renewal rewards slotted into the Dominaria United Mastery Pass.
dotesports.com
Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event
After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass. The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission...
dotesports.com
G2 CS:GO coach says claims that NiKo is to blame for changes are ‘groundless’
G2 Esports’ campaign in CS:GO over the past year or so has been very up and down, and after trending down over the past few months, the team has opted to make a significant roster move. Justin “jks” Savage and new in-game leader Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen have moved into the starting roster in place of the departing Audric “JACKZ” Jug and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen.
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
dotesports.com
Dead game? CS:GO teams and players made ‘over $70 million’ from stickers in last 12 months
CS:GO turns 10 years old on Aug. 21, and while the game has fierce competitors like VALORANT in the FPS landscape, it’s not slowing down whatsoever. CS:GO teams and players have earned a whopping sum of “over $70 million” in the past 12 months just from Major stickers, according to Valve.
dotesports.com
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty season 5 roadmap includes new changes and weapons for Warzone, Vanguard
With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II nearly here, it’s almost time to call it quits on Vanguard and its corresponding content in Warzone. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing left for the last iteration of CoD, however, with the game announcing a new roadmap for its final season, Last Stand, which will include the re-introduction of Raul Menendez, the villain from Black Ops II, as well as new maps, updates to Caldera, new guns, and even a new multiplayer mode for players to try out.
dotesports.com
How to use a Fishing Pole to ride behind a Loot Shark in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Following the release of Fortnite Chapter Two, season three in June 2020, a wide range of new features were added and some old favorites made their return. One of those is the ability to ride behind a Loot Shark. This feature was first displayed in the season’s launch trailer and has been playable since the servers came back online.
dotesports.com
How MTG Jumpstart Dominaria United works
Designed for beginning and casual Magic: The Gathering players, Jumpstart booster packs return with the release of Dominaria United. Wizards of the Coast will include Jumpstart boosters with all upcoming premier MTG sets, providing new and casual players a way to experience each new set. Each booster pack will contain a total of 20 cards and players only need two boosters to play a game. Players who crack Jumpstart DMU boosters will also get a specific number of upgraded rarity and booster treatment cards.
dotesports.com
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
dotesports.com
How to get cases in CS:GO
Opening cases in CS:GO is one of the most fun activities you can do in the game. From one of the most prestigious skins in the game to a more common one, the thrill of opening cases should never be underestimated. Unfortunately, players won’t often get luxurious loot from opening cases, but the feeling of opening a case to find a knife is tough to describe.
dotesports.com
Is Tuscan coming to CS:GO’s active map pool?
For a long time, CS:GO players have been waiting for the addition of one of the most popular Counter-Strike maps, Tuscan, to the game. And with the Aug. 16 update, which was added to celebrate the 10th birthday of CS:GO, they finally have the opportunity to play it. In the...
dotesports.com
Same format, different year: League fans raise complaints about Worlds 2022 format after Riot reveals double elimination for VALORANT Champions 2022
It’s only been a day since Riot Games revealed the tournament format for this year’s VALORANT Champions, but in a post on the League of Legends subreddit, fans have already raised concerns around what has been a widely unsatisfactory format for the League World Championship. Even since last...
dotesports.com
Pro player leaks details about Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s map and gameplay
After the Activision document leak that teased the global launch date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the game has frequently been discussed among fans of the franchise. We now have some more information about the upcoming game from Metaphor, a well-known Warzone streamer and ex-League of Legends pro player.
dotesports.com
Fortnite 40-vs-40 Zero Build mode is reportedly being developed
Fortnite started as a simple tower defense game but has evolved into a platform for a variety of different modes and maps. Not only can players create whatever they want in Fortnite, but Epic Games is also free to experiment with it however they want. Now, Fortnite might be getting a new mode based on the large Team Rumble and the newer Zero Build.
