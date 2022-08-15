Illinois Student Assistance Commission partners with Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health, to provide loan repayment assistance. While the Program was approved by the General Assembly, signed into law by Governor Pritzker, and made effective in 2019, it had not previously been funded due to budget constraints. The Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health (IDHS), with new funding from the State’s cannabis program, reached out to ISAC to discuss partnership, and the General Assembly and Governor approved ISAC to use up to $5 million in funding for FY23.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO