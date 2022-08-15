Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Business Journal
Pritzker appoints 16 to boards, commissions, and authorities
On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration. Among them is William Gallagher, an SIU Edwardsville and Carbondale alum, who will continue to serve as an Arbitrator on the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. GUARDIANSHIP AND ADVOCACY COMMISSION. Thomas Bennett will continue to...
Illinois Business Journal
Key housing market statistics in Metro East released by RASI
The REALTOR® Association of Southwestern Illinois (RASI) has released the following statistics for the Metro East housing market:. Compared to June 2022, home sales in St. Clair County had a 14 percent decrease and Madison County had a 15 percent decrease. Metro-East home sales were down 11 percent from last month, while Illinois decreased 17 percent, with 15,068 homes sold in July 2022.
Illinois Business Journal
Student loan repayment program to benefit behavioral healthcare pros
Illinois Student Assistance Commission partners with Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health, to provide loan repayment assistance. While the Program was approved by the General Assembly, signed into law by Governor Pritzker, and made effective in 2019, it had not previously been funded due to budget constraints. The Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health (IDHS), with new funding from the State’s cannabis program, reached out to ISAC to discuss partnership, and the General Assembly and Governor approved ISAC to use up to $5 million in funding for FY23.
Illinois Business Journal
OSF HealthCare, State partner for improved health in vulnerable older adults
Newly expanding care-at-home program aims to reduce hospital readmissions and improve quality of life. OSF HealthCare, through its Innovation division, is excited to explore opportunities with the state of Illinois to improve access to home-based, high-quality, comprehensive care for individuals served by Medicare and Medicaid. Through this strategic collaboration, OSF...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Business Journal
Schlafly Beer expands distribution to Michigan and Ohio, available now in 16 states, DC
St. Louis’ original, independent craft brewery deepens its Midwest reach with new wholesaler and distributor relationship expansion. Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, announces expansion across the states of Michigan and Ohio with two new distributor and wholesaler partners. Imperial Beverage in Michigan and Premium Beverage Supply in Columbus, Ohio will now distribute Schlafly Beer’s portfolio of true-to-style craft beers to the Midwest states. With these new relationships, Schlafly is now available in 16 states and the District of Columbia, primarily the states surrounding Missouri as well as the east coast.
Illinois Business Journal
IMPACT Strategies begins renovations for Proper Cannabis in Bridgeton
Former Bank of America building to become new dispensary location. IMPACT Strategies will begin work as Construction Manager this month on renovations to create a new medical marijuana dispensary for Proper Cannabis. The project will convert a former Bank of America building in Bridgeton, Mo., to a new 2,500-square-foot retail location.
Illinois Business Journal
Bank of Monroe County expands their executive, commercial lending teams
Bank of Monroe County in Waterloo, Ill., a division of Bank of Belleville, has announced the hiring of its newest management team member, Diane Sinn, as Vice President. Sinn comes to Bank of Monroe Country with 26 years of banking experience including roles as branch manager and business development officer with a strong focus on business banking.
Illinois Business Journal
Bodies of two workers recovered from residential construction site
The City of Edwardsville released a statement over the weekend regarding the recovery of the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street. The two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to storm sewer piping.
