The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure at the intersection of Illinois 3 and St. Louis Avenue beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. The left turn lane from westbound St. Louis Avenue to southbound Illinois 3 will be closed for several days. All other lanes will remain open. This work is needed to perform pavement repairs and the lane is expected to be reopened by 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 24.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO