IDOT announces Illinois 3 lane closures, pavement repairs to begin Aug. 22
The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure at the intersection of Illinois 3 and St. Louis Avenue beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. The left turn lane from westbound St. Louis Avenue to southbound Illinois 3 will be closed for several days. All other lanes will remain open. This work is needed to perform pavement repairs and the lane is expected to be reopened by 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 24.
Statewide unemployment rate continues to drop, payroll jobs up in July
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Aug. 18 that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.4 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +31,200 in July, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The June monthly...
