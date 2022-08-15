ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

What's in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal?

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey introduced his 2023-24 budget plan on Monday.

The mayor outlined more money going towards public safety-related items as the city transitions to the new "strong mayor" model, which gives Frey greater control over policy-making and city departments – though the city council ultimately has the final say on legislative and budgetary issues.

Frey's proposed biennial budget centers on five areas, which would see an additional $80 million of spending on top of existing budgets over the next two years.

  • Affordable housing
  • City capacity and performance
  • Climate and public health
  • Economic inclusion
  • Public safety

It totals around $3.3 billion, with $1.66 billion proposed for 2023 and $1.71 billion for 2024. In addition, Frey is proposing a 6.5% increase in the property tax levy in 2023.

According to Frey's long-term plan, the tax levy would rise by 6.2% again in 2024, eventually declining to a 3.8% rise by 2027.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJy0L_0hID9T9m00
A five-year breakdown of property taxes, courtesy of the City of Minneapolis.

The latest budget proposal includes $80 million in addition spending — on top of existing budgets — in five categories over the next two years.

A breakdown:

City Capacity and Performance

An additional $37 million — $12.4 million in 2023 and $24.6 million in 2024 — would go towards city capacity and performance.

An extra $4 million will go towards improving road and trails, streetlight repairs, litter pick up and the 311 response team. Frey is also looking to have "broader flexibility" for the state's Department of Human Resources to better recruit and retain an improved workforce.

In addition, funds are being increased by 30% for the recently newly-formed department of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The department was formalized in December 2017.

An expansion of paid parental leave is also part of the proposal. The current paid parental leave for city workers is three weeks; this revision would increase to 12 weeks. Traffic control agents will also wear bodyworn cameras in this new budget.

Frey's plan also expects to bring back 50 full-time city employees by 2024.

Public Safety

Frey is under pressure to act on public safety amid the spike in crime in Minneapolis since the start of the pandemic, as well as the multiple controversies involving MPD under Frey's tenure and before, which includes it being subject of state and federal human rights investigations.

An additional $24 million — $8.4 million in 2023 and $15.5 million in 2024 — will go towards public safety as the city transitions to a new "Office of Community Safety," which will oversee the city's police, fire, 911, and the new Office of Neighborhood Services.

The budget includes money to hire more officers, providing funding for 731 serving officers in 2023 and 835 in 2024 – with the extra money providing funding for four recruit classes. MPD currently has 571 officers having seen significant attrition since George Floyd's murder by former officer Derek Chauvin.

In July, the Minnesota Supreme Court ordered the city to employ 731 officers as required in the city charter or otherwise prove why it can't.

Other elements of the mayor's budget would see the Behavioral Crisis Response program expand in both years. The ultimate goal is to get the service to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, the program would also expand a traffic control unit that sends out civilians to address calls.

Five new staff positions will be added to the city attorney's office "to improve charging decisions made on city criminal cases, and dedicate staff to address deficiencies identified in the Minnesota Department of Civil Rights investigation."

Another $8 million will go towards the replacement of street lights over the next two years.

Economic Inclusion

An additional $7 million — $5.7 million in 2023 and $1.6 million in 2024 — will go towards economic inclusion.

The city will continue to build on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments by adding around $2 million to the Commercial Property Development Fund.

More initiatives will focus on:

  • Economic development along 38th Street in south Minneapolis
  • A business incubator on West Broadway Avenue that's led by the Black Women's Wealth Alliance
  • Ongoing funding for Black Business Week to further recognize Black-owned businesses in the city

Climate and Public Health

An additional $4 million — $1.9 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024 — will go towards climate and public health.

Funds for treatment of opioid addiction will total around $600,000, according to the budget proposal.

Other areas of climate funds will also be addressed:

  • Funds totaling over $500,000 in a two-year span will go towards the Green Cost Share program. The program helps businesses reduce environmental pollution through solar energy and weatherization projects.
  • Another $700,000 will go towards the design and construction of Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) stations. It leverages an estimated $2-3 million in federal funds to support electric vehicles and carbon emission reduction.
  • Another position will be added that overlooks and maximizes efforts to improve the city's tree canopy.

Affordable Housing

An additional $8 million — $4.9 million in 2023 and $3.2 million in 2024 — will go towards affordable housing.

Funding will continue for programs already run in the city and will provide aid to the Minneapolis Housing Authority to update and maintain its buildings.

The plan will help build on ARPA investments in the Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) Preservation Fund, as well as any Minneapolis Homes programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ex7mu_0hID9T9m00
A breakdown of total costs to each category, courtesy of the City of Minneapolis.

A City Council committee will have public hearings held this fall and winter before a final vote is made on the budget.

To learn more about Frey's proposed budget plan, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Residents who sued over lack of MPD staffing encouraged by Mayor Frey's proposed budget

MINNEAPOLIS -- An attorney for eight North Minneapolis residents who sued the city over its depleted police force said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in the mayor's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't. There was a hearing scheduled for Friday for the city to make that case, but now it's delayed until late November, said James Dickey, an attorney with Upper Midwest Law Center representing the plaintiffs.He said the groups is "evaluating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis approves 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city employees

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved 12-weeks of paid parental leave for city employees, quadrupling the amount of time off under the previous policy.  Paid parental leave will increase from three weeks to 12 weeks after the birth or adoption of a child, in an effort to recruit and retain employees. Mayor Jacob Frey supported the resolution, saying "there is a far bigger loss when an employee goes to work elsewhere because they can't have a baby when working for the City of Minneapolis."During the council meeting on Thursday, two members gave powerful testimony with their experience under...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Proposed Minneapolis budget would provide more police officers

MINNEAPOLIS – The two-year budget plan proposed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is $3.3 billion and would pay for 731 police officers next year and 835 in 2024. There’s also funding for public housing, opioid addiction treatment, and combating climate change. The city property tax levy would increase about 13% over 24 months. The mayor and city council are beginning budget negotiations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cedric Alexander pushes back on Minneapolis critics, urges residents to ‘Stay in the fight’

Minneapolis public safety commissioner on drones, tech and why residents should 'stay in the fight'. In these two clips from a public safety meeting held in Minneapolis's Ward 11 on Tuesday night, the city's new Public Saftey Commissioner Cedric Alexander explains why he thinks police need to utilize emerging technologies like drones and facial recognition, and he urges residents to "stay in the fight" to make the city safer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Attorney candidates speak on prosecution philosophy, law enforcement's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the past 30 years, there have only been two Hennepin County Attorneys -- Amy Klobuchar and Mike Freeman. In five months, a new person will be in charge.The recent primary cut the field down to former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty and former Hennepin County District Court Judge Martha Holton Dimick.Because of its professional and college sports arenas, concert sites and theaters, violent crime in Hennepin County is a statewide concern. Moriarty says the system need reform."When I talk about reform, it's about effective public safety," Moriarty said.Last year, Moriarty won a $300,000 settlement from...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
ktoe.com

Threats Of Lawsuits After New Minneapolis Teacher Contract

(Minneapolis, MN) — White teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure, under Minneapolis’ teachers contract. The agreement is part of a new contract starting in 2023 between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools. The language in the contract says it’s an effort to avoid layoffs to a teacher who is “a member of a population underrepresented.” Several conservative groups have threatened to sue the union on the basis of discrimination.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mayor#Housing Authority#City Council#Linus Business#Depar
Bring Me The News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Examiner

Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated

White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Digi-Key unveils big expansion in a small town

A northwestern Minnesota company has opened a $400 million warehouse expansion to meet growing customer demand. Digi-Key sells millions of electronic parts, shipping more than six million orders a year to 180 countries. Digi-Key President Dave Doherty said the new warehouse provides 2.2 million square feet of additional space. "We...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy