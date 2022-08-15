Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With little over a week until Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, we now know who will be taking the first snap under center for the Huskers. Scott Frost confirmed on Thursday that Casey Thompson would be the starting QB in Dublin. Frost made the announcement during the Husker Sports Nightly Radio Show.
