Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

‘Casey’s gonna be the guy’: Scott Frost names Thompson as starting QB

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With little over a week until Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, we now know who will be taking the first snap under center for the Huskers. Scott Frost confirmed on Thursday that Casey Thompson would be the starting QB in Dublin. Frost made the announcement during the Husker Sports Nightly Radio Show.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crete High School football: ‘Playing hard through the whistle’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete High School football team is determined to make a change with effort after finishing last season with a 2-7 record. “I want my kids to play with a bunch of energy and a bunch of effort and that way, every Friday night, there’s no matter what the scoreboard says, we can walk off that field knowing that we gave everything we had,” head coach Mark Newmyer said.
CRETE, NE
klkntv.com

Erik Chinander talks Blackshirts and Nebraska’s defensive depth chart

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers have two scrimmages behind them and now turn their focus to the real task at hand: the season opener in Dublin against Northwestern. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says the depth chart is quickly filling out, but some spots could come down to how they look in Ireland.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘Leadership is outstanding’: Seward football comes back with experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward High School football team is entering the upcoming season with excitement and experience. Last season, the Bluejays finished with an 8-3 overall record, earning the program a trip to the playoffs. This season, the program is led by a strong senior class headlined...
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne’s nonprofit continues to support students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Teammates Mentoring has helped school-age students accomplish their goals through mentorship since 1991. The program was started by legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife. Teammates have been a staple in the community for decades, and its mission continues to grow. On Wednesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

34 Nebraska companies make Inc. Magazine 5000 list

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thirty-four Nebraska companies were named part of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. How did these companies meet this standard? It’s not as easy as you might think. Companies must be in business five years and meet the revenue...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol urges caution when posting back-to-school photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During back-to-school time, parents fill social media feeds with kids’ first week of school photos. But in doing so, they can give other people easy access to their children. The Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division is warning parents of the dangers of this...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler than average with rain chances

The average high in Lincoln this time of year is right around 87 degrees. We’re going to be at or below that for the next several days. And some of those days will be well below the average!. For Thursday, the day will start off in the upper 50s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln school board member expects rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The start of school brings increased contact among children, which has some experts worried about what that might mean for COVID-19 numbers. Right now, the Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial is in low orange, but Lincoln Public Schools board member Bob Rauner said a rise in cases is inevitable.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘I lived’: Omaha heart association advocate says CPR saved her life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Thousands of women suffer cardiac arrest each year and bystanders are the link between life and death for someone like Omaha’s, Ginny Curley. “In 2010, I had a cardiac arrest,” said Curley. “I didn’t wake up in the morning, my husband kind of tried to shake me because I was breathing in an awkward way, and instead, I stopped breathing,” she said.
OMAHA, NE

