Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
kwos.com
The sinkhole that ate Sunrise Beach!
Watch out for the sinkhole if you’re driving in Sunrise Beach. The sinkhole opened up in front of a landscaping company along State Road TT. The hole is 24 feet deep and is forcing crews to shut down one lane so they call fill it in.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase; indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl with Intent to Distribute after he led police on a motorcycle chase across state lines. When a Crawford County Sheriff attempted to stop a motorcyclist just outside of Barton County on August 9th, the motorist...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/15)
Information taken on a loose goat in the Windsor area; 911 hang up in the 200 blk of NW M highway/HBO; Contact in regards to a prior stolen trailer/ information taken; Animal complaint in the 200 blk of W Fifth St, Montrose/HBO. Follow up at Windsor dog pound in regards...
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to 7 years in prison for peddling meth, pot & prescription pills
One of two men arrested earlier this year for distributing methamphetamine in Pettis County pleads guilty. Eric Wissman, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Monday to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. Wissman’s alleged accomplice, John...
