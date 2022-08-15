ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, MO

The sinkhole that ate Sunrise Beach!

Watch out for the sinkhole if you’re driving in Sunrise Beach. The sinkhole opened up in front of a landscaping company along State Road TT. The hole is 24 feet deep and is forcing crews to shut down one lane so they call fill it in.
