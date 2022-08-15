Elba High School hosted its annual “Meet the Tigers” event last Thursday evening, Aug. 11, from inside the high school gym. The event had been planned for Tiger Stadium, but weather forecasts for the evening prompted a change in venue; but that did not dampen the Tiger Spirit as a large crowd was in attendance to meet the school’s fall athletes in football, cheer, band, and volleyball. Both the football and volleyball seasons get underway this week! Above, the football team is led into the gym by senior J.T. Coleman (8) to the cheers of the many Tiger fans. More photos from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s paper.

ELBA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO