WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.

