HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN
Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
Atlantic City Hotel Search Leads To Handgun, Cocaine, $7,500 Cash
A search of a hotel room in Atlantic City led to an arrest and recovery of drugs and a handgun, authorities said. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, detectives of the Special Investigations Section, along with members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s SWAT Team, made a warranted search on the room in the firrt block of Convention Boulevard.
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network
OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
TOMS RIVER: “CHECKMATE” GUILTY PLEA ENTERED IN DRUG DEALING ARREST
“OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 1, 2022, James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2, N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1), and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). At the time of his sentencing on September 23, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Lodi Woman Comes Home Early, Tangles With BF's Sidepiece
Someone came home earlier than expected, leading to a confrontation between two women in a Lodi apartment, authorities said. The tenant found her boyfriend with a bedmate at Charles Street and Harrison Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, responders said. They got into it, leaving the tenant with a slight...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Burglars scared off by dog at Morris County home
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A dog scared away burglars who entered a home in Morris County early Wednesday morning. On August 17, multiple suspects attempted to enter vehicles and homes in the Edgewood Road and Circle Road section of Florham Park Borough, police said. The suspects...
Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD
A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said. The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.
Man charged with manslaughter after knocking out N.J. car burglar
A Union City, New Jersey, man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the buglar died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug....
Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun
BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Trio Nabbed After Crashing Stolen Bentley, Initiating Foot Chase In Morris County, Police Say
Three suspects were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and fleeing from officers in Morris County, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash near North Main Street, Route 15 and Brentwood Gardens in Wharton around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, police said. The suspects then fled on foot but...
Driver Stopped For Tinted Glass, Phone Use Also Had Loaded Gun, Hollow Points: Little Ferry PD
An out-of-state motorist who was stopped for talking on his cellphone had a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets in a high-capacity magazine in his glove compartment, Little Ferry police said. Officer James Serio spotted the 2017 Acura sedan with tinted windows in the area of eastbound Route 46 and Bergen...
TOMS RIVER: MULCH FIRE
Fire department is responding to a mulch fire on Route 37 at Taco Bell by Walmart. Use caution in the area.
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER
A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS
The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
