Carteret, NJ

HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN

Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network

OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled "Operation Checkmate" connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: "CHECKMATE" GUILTY PLEA ENTERED IN DRUG DEALING ARREST

“OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 1, 2022, James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2, N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1), and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). At the time of his sentencing on September 23, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Burglars scared off by dog at Morris County home

FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A dog scared away burglars who entered a home in Morris County early Wednesday morning. On August 17, multiple suspects attempted to enter vehicles and homes in the Edgewood Road and Circle Road section of Florham Park Borough, police said. The suspects...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD

A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said. The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun

BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MULCH FIRE

Fire department is responding to a mulch fire on Route 37 at Taco Bell by Walmart. Use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER

A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father's home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
HAZLET, NJ
TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan's 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

