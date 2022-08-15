When an anniversary can also coincide with a new location and business model, that’s worthy of raising a glass. Luckily, glasses are easy to raise at the brand new Brigand Taphouse located at 125 Hannon Lane south of Darby. And while Brigand Taphouse is new, the business will celebrate its 8th year in November. Until recently, it operated as Bandit Brewing in downtown Darby, but its new Taphouse is now upstream. Most locals would find it easiest by the simple instruction: it’s on the river bank opposite the Hannon Memorial launch site.

DARBY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO