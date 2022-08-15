ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Body Found In Grass On Route 80: DEVELOPING

State Police were responding after a body was found in a grassy area off of Route 80, developing reports say. NJDOT located the body off the westbound lanes near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy Township around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The State Police...
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Details Provided On Police Car Crash

TOMS RIVER – A police officer and another driver both suffered minor injuries after their cars collided on Sunday, August 14 at around 9 p.m., police said. The officer was responding to a boat running aground near Middle Sedge. The emergency lights and siren were on, said police spokesperson Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Fischer Blvd and Wake Forest Drive. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN

Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER

A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: “CHECKMATE” GUILTY PLEA ENTERED IN DRUG DEALING ARREST

“OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 1, 2022, James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2, N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1), and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). At the time of his sentencing on September 23, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network

OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say

A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ

