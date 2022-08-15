Read full article on original website
Body Found In Grass On Route 80: DEVELOPING
State Police were responding after a body was found in a grassy area off of Route 80, developing reports say. NJDOT located the body off the westbound lanes near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy Township around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The State Police...
Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208
Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
More Details Provided On Police Car Crash
TOMS RIVER – A police officer and another driver both suffered minor injuries after their cars collided on Sunday, August 14 at around 9 p.m., police said. The officer was responding to a boat running aground near Middle Sedge. The emergency lights and siren were on, said police spokesperson Jillian Messina.
Man charged with manslaughter after knocking out N.J. car burglar
A Union City, New Jersey, man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the buglar died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug....
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Fischer Blvd and Wake Forest Drive. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN
Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER
A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
TOMS RIVER: “CHECKMATE” GUILTY PLEA ENTERED IN DRUG DEALING ARREST
“OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 1, 2022, James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2, N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1), and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). At the time of his sentencing on September 23, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say
A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network
OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
Taxpayers in these NJ towns pay the greatest share for their schools
TRENTON – Between increases in overall state aid to schools and an infusion of federal funds to respond to the effects of the pandemic, New Jersey schools relied on local property taxes for less than half of their spending in the 2020-21 school year. The annual Taxpayers' Guide to...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
Motorcyclist, 19, Rear-Ended, Killed In I-195 Crash: State Police
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV on Interstate 195, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 in Robbinsville at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 when a Nissan Rogue driven by Shannon B. Monsell, 34, of Ringoes struck his motorcycle from behind, New Jersey State Police said.
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
