Praya Lundberg To Star In Dramatic Thriller ‘Ghosts Of The Railroad’ About 1885 Rock Springs Riot

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: The star of the upcoming Bruce Willis-John Travolta re-team Paradise City, Praya Lundberg , is set for the dramatic thriller Ghosts of the Railroad , which is about the Rock Springs Massacre of 1885, the horrific event which resulted in the brutal killing of 28 Asian immigrant railroad workers. The story incorporates both historical and fictionalized aspects. V. Vansay Zanubon is directing and co-writing with Carmen C. Mosley, and Carmen Lavelle.

Production will begin later this year in Colorado.

In the movie, Jade, takes her psychoanalyst’s advice to spend a solitary week at the family’s mountain estate with the hope of overcoming her disturbing sleep disorder. She tries her best to fight her fears, but episodes of sleep paralysis become more disturbing with revelations of a demonic presence that ostensibly tries to harm her. Vivid dreams take her back to the late 1800s, a brutal time for Asian railroad workers dealing with harsh working conditions and subject to abject racism, events that once took place at her family’s estate. During one terrifying night, she finds solace and refuge at a property caretaker’s house in the home of an elderly couple who manage the estate. An exhaustive discussion reveals her ancestor’s dark past. Thus begins a disturbing journey for answers as she digs into the history of her ancestors.

Zanubon is an American film director, producer and screenwriter of Lao-Thai descent. Awards include the International Thai Film Festival and Pan-African Film Festival (PAFF-LA). His directorial feature film debut, Moonlight Soul , is set to be released this fall.

“Praya is perfect for this role. She is not just an amazing talent but an amazing human being. It’s quite a remarkable journey for both of us to have traveled halfway around the world at different times of our life’s journey to end up in Hollywood and have an opportunity to make an American movie that deals with the historical impact of the Asian-American contribution to American history,” Zanubon says.

Thai actress Lundberg made her acting debut at 13 in the TV series Rak Day Mai Thar Hua Jai Mai Paen and went on to star in several movies and TV series in Thailand. Paradise City hits theaters in November.

Blue Ocean Capital and LaunchPad Café LTD are financing with Golden Spike Films producing. EPs Jeffrey J. Waine, Clay S. Walker and Stephen Replin. Chadwick Struck is a Co-Producer. Lundberg is represented by TalentWorks and Cavalry Media.

Deadline

Deadline

Deadline

