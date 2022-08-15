As you probably know, Medicare is usually available for people who turn 65. President Biden's health platform lowered the eligibility age by five years so that healthcare becomes affordable for more people. This declaration is not a law yet, though.However, sometimes, it is possible to enroll in a Medicare plan at 60 years old. But, you might be wondering: "Is it worth it? Should I use an early enrollment procedure myself and recommend it to my family members?" Well, the answer might not be as straightforward as it seems.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO