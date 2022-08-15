ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

bloomberglaw.com

Broader Medicare Dental Coverage Gets Push From Biden Team

Democrats, HHS want reboot of what is ‘medically necessary’. The Biden administration, spurred by House and Senate Democrats, is moving to expand the “medically necessary” circumstances under which Medicare will cover dental services. While federal law excludes Medicare coverage of routine dental services, the proposal, if finalized,...
U.S. POLITICS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Medicare Advantage lacking for mental health coverage

Overall customer satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans has increased this year, thanks largely to improvements in billing and payments, cost and provider choice. But according to the new J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, some concerning trends are brewing beneath the surface of those positive numbers. Most notably, a...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Medicare for 60-Year-Olds: Pros and Cons

As you probably know, Medicare is usually available for people who turn 65. President Biden's health platform lowered the eligibility age by five years so that healthcare becomes affordable for more people. This declaration is not a law yet, though.However, sometimes, it is possible to enroll in a Medicare plan at 60 years old. But, you might be wondering: "Is it worth it? Should I use an early enrollment procedure myself and recommend it to my family members?" Well, the answer might not be as straightforward as it seems.
HEALTH
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
ECONOMY
Health Insurance
Health
biztoc.com

Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment

Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
BUSINESS
Jake Wells

Social Security payments expected to see record-setting increase

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security, here is some good news that will likely make you smile. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July (around 8.6 percent in Ohio), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Salon

Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Treasury Secretary Yellen gives IRS six months to kick start its $80billion overhaul - including hiring 87,000 new agents and clearing a huge backlog - and still insists no American making under $400,000 will be audited

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday instructed the Internal Revenue Service to begin hatching a plan for the use of $80 billion in funds granted by Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday. She gave the agency until February 17 to create a 'six-month...
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
AMERICAS
MedicalXpress

Helping older adults stay safe and independent

Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes

The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
INCOME TAX

