Read full article on original website
Related
Column: Everyone is thrilled that Medicare can finally negotiate drug prices. Prepare to be disappointed
Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices won't help as much as anyone thinks.
bloomberglaw.com
Broader Medicare Dental Coverage Gets Push From Biden Team
Democrats, HHS want reboot of what is ‘medically necessary’. The Biden administration, spurred by House and Senate Democrats, is moving to expand the “medically necessary” circumstances under which Medicare will cover dental services. While federal law excludes Medicare coverage of routine dental services, the proposal, if finalized,...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Medicare Advantage lacking for mental health coverage
Overall customer satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans has increased this year, thanks largely to improvements in billing and payments, cost and provider choice. But according to the new J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, some concerning trends are brewing beneath the surface of those positive numbers. Most notably, a...
natureworldnews.com
Medicare for 60-Year-Olds: Pros and Cons
As you probably know, Medicare is usually available for people who turn 65. President Biden's health platform lowered the eligibility age by five years so that healthcare becomes affordable for more people. This declaration is not a law yet, though.However, sometimes, it is possible to enroll in a Medicare plan at 60 years old. But, you might be wondering: "Is it worth it? Should I use an early enrollment procedure myself and recommend it to my family members?" Well, the answer might not be as straightforward as it seems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment
Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
Social Security payments expected to see record-setting increase
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security, here is some good news that will likely make you smile. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July (around 8.6 percent in Ohio), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
Treasury Secretary Yellen gives IRS six months to kick start its $80billion overhaul - including hiring 87,000 new agents and clearing a huge backlog - and still insists no American making under $400,000 will be audited
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday instructed the Internal Revenue Service to begin hatching a plan for the use of $80 billion in funds granted by Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday. She gave the agency until February 17 to create a 'six-month...
Social Security Offices Under Fire: Summer Heat Wave Prompts Safety Concerns
The combination of hot weather and ongoing customer service issues at the Social Security Administration has created a worrying problem this summer: safety concerns over Social Security customers who...
International Business Times
Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide
With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
MedicalXpress
Helping older adults stay safe and independent
Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty
The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes
The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
GO in the Know: New Social Security Allowances & Top Financial News for August 19
Happy Friday! We're kicking off the weekend on a high note since today is National Soft Ice Cream Day. Grab your favorite soft serve cone and read up on today's top financial stories. The Big Lead: 12...
FOXBusiness
Small businesses, freelancers fear IRS agents will target them first: Hurts 'the smallest among us’
After the Congressional Budget Office reported that 78 to 90% of revenue from new audits under the Inflation Reduction Act will come from families making less than $200,000 per year, freelancers and small business advocates are voicing concerns they’ll be the IRS’ main target. "I think this is...
Comments / 0