Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG to beat Barcelona with improved offer for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG have inside track to Silva. Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to sign...
ESPN
Man United cool Adrien Rabiot interest over wage demands, explore move for Real Madrid's Casemiro - sources
Manchester United have cooled their interest in Adrien Rabiot over what they believe are excessive wage demands and are instead exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, sources have told ESPN. United have refused to meet Rabiot's demands despite offering to make the French midfielder one of the highest-paid...
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BBC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
BBC
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
ESPN
Borussia Dortmund extend England teen Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' contract
Borussia Dortmund moved quickly to secure the future of England youth international Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after he inspired Dortmund's comeback at SC Freiburg on Friday. Bynoe-Gittens came on late and showed no hesitation in running at defenders, letting fly from distance to equalise -- his first goal for the club in his fifth league appearance -- and playing a role in the next goal before Dortmund went on to win 3-1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester City Will Ask For €100million For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona may be priced out of a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, as Manchester City are set to put a valuation of €100million on top of the player. Barcelona may not be able to afford this fee unless they sell players, according to Alex Pintanel.
SB Nation
Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach
Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
BBC
Halt listing ex-John Lewis shop, says Sheffield Council
Plans to list a former department store in Sheffield should be put on hold, the city council's leader has urged the government. The ex-John Lewis site in Barker's Pool was recently granted Grade-II listed status by Historic England. Council leader Terry Fox said the decision would "limit" redevelopment and had...
ESPN
Domenico Criscito lifts Toronto FC to draw with New England
Domenico Criscito's spectacular left-footed strike in the 75th minute was the equalizer for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday. After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (8-12-6, 30 points) a lead in the 31st minute, New England jumped ahead with goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks on either side of halftime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Southend: 'It's been terrible this year for the violence'
Business owners in a seaside city have said large groups of men travelling from London are "hell-bent" on causing trouble. Arcade owner Martin Richardson, from Southend-on-Sea, said sometimes up to 3,000 people could arrive in a day. And Joan Tiney, who owns a hotel, said the violence was the worst...
BBC
Richard III: Tenth anniversary of Leicester find marked
The tenth anniversary of the uncovering of the remains of one of England's most controversial kings, in a city centre car park, is being marked. The legbone of King Richard III, who was killed in battle in 1485, was found by archaeologists in Leicester on 25 August 2012. The city's...
England v South Africa: first Test, day three – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers for updates on the third day’s action at Lord’s
Comments / 0