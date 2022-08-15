ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BBC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
SB Nation

Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?

Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
ESPN

Borussia Dortmund extend England teen Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' contract

Borussia Dortmund moved quickly to secure the future of England youth international Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after he inspired Dortmund's comeback at SC Freiburg on Friday. Bynoe-Gittens came on late and showed no hesitation in running at defenders, letting fly from distance to equalise -- his first goal for the club in his fifth league appearance -- and playing a role in the next goal before Dortmund went on to win 3-1.
SB Nation

Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach

Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
BBC

Halt listing ex-John Lewis shop, says Sheffield Council

Plans to list a former department store in Sheffield should be put on hold, the city council's leader has urged the government. The ex-John Lewis site in Barker's Pool was recently granted Grade-II listed status by Historic England. Council leader Terry Fox said the decision would "limit" redevelopment and had...
ESPN

Domenico Criscito lifts Toronto FC to draw with New England

Domenico Criscito's spectacular left-footed strike in the 75th minute was the equalizer for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday. After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (8-12-6, 30 points) a lead in the 31st minute, New England jumped ahead with goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks on either side of halftime.
BBC

Southend: 'It's been terrible this year for the violence'

Business owners in a seaside city have said large groups of men travelling from London are "hell-bent" on causing trouble. Arcade owner Martin Richardson, from Southend-on-Sea, said sometimes up to 3,000 people could arrive in a day. And Joan Tiney, who owns a hotel, said the violence was the worst...
BBC

Richard III: Tenth anniversary of Leicester find marked

The tenth anniversary of the uncovering of the remains of one of England's most controversial kings, in a city centre car park, is being marked. The legbone of King Richard III, who was killed in battle in 1485, was found by archaeologists in Leicester on 25 August 2012. The city's...
