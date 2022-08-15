ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox

10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Job News

ESPN's Monday Night Countdown is adding a new face to its crew for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, ESPN announced that former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III will be one of three analysts for Monday Night Countdown. Booger McFarland and Steve Young are returning for another season. Suzy Kolber will...
NFL
Warren G
Wink Martindale
Aaron Robinson
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Lands New Role At ESPN

Robert Griffin III's star continues to grow at ESPN. On Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that the former NFL Rookie of the Year will join the network's "Monday Night Football" broadcast in addition to his usual duties with the Worldwide Leader. "ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown is adding Robert Griffin III to...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Reviewing the New York Jets' 2022 offseason

The New York Jets have always been intent on winning the back page, which often includes lavish (and later regrettable) spending. While the Jets still spent a bit this offseason, the organization’s new-ish regime (led by fourth-year GM Joe Douglas and second-year head coach Robert Saleh) seems to be operating under a more disciplined, focused approach, with a particular emphasis on building from within. To that, the Jets did an admirable job filling a handful of holes through the draft, especially via three first-round picks and one early second-round pick.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Josh Johnson to Start Preseason Week 2 at Bills

In what could be interpreted as having already won the backup competition, Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Saturday's preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills. The announcement came Thursday via head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who reaffirmed that little-to-no Broncos starters (i.e. Russell Wilson) are expected...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Yankees ripped after latest dismal performance

If Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory was going to help the New York Yankees get out of the funk that’s plagued them for most of the second half of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Wednesday’s dramatic victory gave way to a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

