ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97-3

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Des Moines advertising agency expands to Sioux Falls

A Des Moines-based advertising agency has opened an office in downtown Sioux Falls. Flynn Wright is leasing space at 223 S. Phillips Ave. in the first floor of the Carpenter Building. American State Bank was the previous tenant. Flynn Wright was founded in 1984 and has grown into a full-service...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls

Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
drgnews.com

Restaurants from Hill City, Geddes win SD Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown competition

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak Award, Claim Your Steak...
STURGIS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Marketing executive finds fulfillment in creative endeavors inside, outside career

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Kristy Laue, vice president of creative at Lawrence & Schiller. When I was 18, I moved to Brookings to attend SDSU and during the summer of my junior year interned here at SDN Communications. I got to “test drive” the city, and by the end of the summer, I knew this is where I wanted to settle after graduation. As I’ve grown in my career, the city has grown even more – and I’ve loved being a part of it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

10 S.D. businesses ranked on Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list

Ten South Dakota companies are among the fastest-growing in the nation, according to the annual Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the Inc. 5000 for 2022 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Work#Construction Manager#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cherapa Place#Journey Group#Bancorp#Journey Construction
KELOLAND TV

Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing

If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
amazingmadison.com

Manitou Group breaks ground on new expansion

Work is getting underway on one of the newest business expansions in Madison. A groundbreaking was held Monday at the site of the new expansion of Manitou Group’s manufacturing facility in Madison. Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert said it’s exciting to get the project started. Minnaert said that the...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Power line down on construction equipment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022. After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington Pavilion adds three musical performances to 2022-23 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is adding three performances revolving around musicians and music. In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, a “Bonus Bundle” package of “The Buddy Holly Story” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” will go on sale next week, and “Forever Young,” will open the season in October, according to a press release from the Washington Pavilion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy