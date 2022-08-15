Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
rejournals.com
Colliers Mortgage closes $1.6 million refinance for 42-unit apartment project in Sioux Falls
Karen Dubrosky of the Minneapolis office of Colliers Mortgage closed a $1.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinance of Kings Kourt Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 42-unit market-rate multifamily property is surrounded by aged trees and located near the historical district, close to Augustana University and University of Sioux Falls.
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
siouxfalls.business
Des Moines advertising agency expands to Sioux Falls
A Des Moines-based advertising agency has opened an office in downtown Sioux Falls. Flynn Wright is leasing space at 223 S. Phillips Ave. in the first floor of the Carpenter Building. American State Bank was the previous tenant. Flynn Wright was founded in 1984 and has grown into a full-service...
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
drgnews.com
Restaurants from Hill City, Geddes win SD Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown competition
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak Award, Claim Your Steak...
siouxfalls.business
Marketing executive finds fulfillment in creative endeavors inside, outside career
This week’s Up-and-Comer is Kristy Laue, vice president of creative at Lawrence & Schiller. When I was 18, I moved to Brookings to attend SDSU and during the summer of my junior year interned here at SDN Communications. I got to “test drive” the city, and by the end of the summer, I knew this is where I wanted to settle after graduation. As I’ve grown in my career, the city has grown even more – and I’ve loved being a part of it.
siouxfalls.business
10 S.D. businesses ranked on Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list
Ten South Dakota companies are among the fastest-growing in the nation, according to the annual Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the Inc. 5000 for 2022 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
amazingmadison.com
Manitou Group breaks ground on new expansion
Work is getting underway on one of the newest business expansions in Madison. A groundbreaking was held Monday at the site of the new expansion of Manitou Group’s manufacturing facility in Madison. Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert said it’s exciting to get the project started. Minnaert said that the...
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
KELOLAND TV
Power line down on construction equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
Emergency crews have been called to an area near the Sioux Steel site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022. After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion adds three musical performances to 2022-23 season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is adding three performances revolving around musicians and music. In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, a “Bonus Bundle” package of “The Buddy Holly Story” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” will go on sale next week, and “Forever Young,” will open the season in October, according to a press release from the Washington Pavilion.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
