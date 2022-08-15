ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Trial set for Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
ALDA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in

HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card

LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Police, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office total 688 traffic stops through enforcement campaign

KEARNEY, NE — Buffalo County law enforcement agencies are sharing their results from a national enforcement campaign. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department conducted the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization campaign from July 20-August 14. Sheriff’s deputies registered 256 total traffic contacts over that span. They issued 213 warning/defect cards, 28 speeding citations, 15 citations for other traffic violations, made two arrests for DUI, four arrests for driving under suspension, one citation for drug paraphernalia and one citation for marijuana possession.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co

According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen returns home to community support

Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

York man pleads no contest in drug-making case

YORK – Randall Phillips has pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of manufacturing a chemically-based drug in his apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at their apartment as part...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
HASTINGS, NE
Aurora News Register

Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger

There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
HAMPTON, NE
clipperpubco.com

Card shower to honor 40th anniversary

The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
SHELTON, NE

