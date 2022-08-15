Beyonce’s “Above it All” Attitude Leads to Disastrous Sales for “Renaissance,” Down 74% in 3rd Week

Read full article on original website
Demi Lovato Releases Her “29” Single Possibly Targeting Wilmer Valderrama For Dating Her When She Was 17
Demi Lovato has released her new song, “29,” in advance of tomorrow night’s album release of “Holy FVck.”. Lovato is now 29. But when she was 17 she dated “NCIS” and “That’s 70s Show” actor Wilmer Valderrama. He was 29. Looking back, she accuses him of taking advantage of her. This is celebrity at the low end of the pool, but the song is catchy and should give People, Us, and Hollywood Life a lot of fodder.
Darlene Love, the Real Queen of Christmas, Objects to Mariah Carey’s Trademark Application, and She’s Right
Mariah Carey knows just how to get herself in hot water. According to Variety, Mariah is trying to trademark “The Queen of Christmas” for herself. This is because the only record she has on her resume that still sells is “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song has been a mega hit for 25 years largely because it’s a take on all the Phil Spector Christmas songs. Walter Afanasieff wrote “All I Want,” Mariah claims co-authorship, but really it’s written and produced like a Spector/Ellie Greenwich song.
Paul Simon is Making a New Album, and Making Friends in the Studio with Cabaret Singers
Good news: even though he’s stopped touring, Paul Simon is still writing and making new records. According to a Facebook post from cabaret singer Barbara Fasano, Simon is recording right now, But even better: discovering that Fasano and her group were recording an old Simon song, “Old Friends.” in the next studio, he came in and the rest is history.
R&B crooner Tank is taking his ‘R&B Money’ and moving into bigger offices
GRAMMY award-winning, nine-time nominee, and platinum-selling singer Tank joined Audacy’s Big Tigger Morning Show ahead of the release of his tenth and final studio album, ‘R&B Money,’ to discuss his newest tracks, future label plans, and more.
