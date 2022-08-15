ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Lanning
3d ago

Why would anyone want to go to work for the railroads when you see how they have treated their employees? Use to be a great place to work and shipments were on time. Then corporate greed took over.

freightwaves.com

PEB provides wage increase guidance to railroads, unions

The Presidential Emergency Board has given the White House and stakeholders a 124-page report listing recommendations on how the freight railroads and unions can work toward a new labor agreement. The report’s guidance could be used to serve as a foundation for a labor contract between the freight railroads and...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Canadian Pacific gets regulatory OK on KCS deal, secures labor agreement

Canadian Pacific has received permission from U.S. federal regulators to pursue its acquisition of Kansas City Southern, the railway announced Tuesday. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States granted the regulatory clearance. The committee, which is affiliated with the U.S. Department of Treasury, reviews certain transactions involving foreign investment in the U.S. to determine their effect on national security.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Labor Union#Stb#Railroads#Union Pacific#Bnsf Lrb#Csx#Norfolk Southern Lrb#Nsc#The Afl Cio#Psr
ForConstructionPros.com

166 New Federal Grants Announced for Projects Under Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded more than $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and more. This year’s allocations will help more than 160 combines, more than ever before, due to the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The law provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the RAISE program to help more projects get moving across the country.
U.S. POLITICS
Lootpress

Coal: a long-lasting source of energy in U.S.

Coal is the primary form of energy used in the United States. The fossil fuel accounts for one-third of the nation’s total energy production. It is the source of 50 percent of the electricity generated nationwide. It is by far the most abundant American energy source, accounting for 90...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Geodis acquires last-mile logistics firm Need It Now Delivers

Global transport and logistics provider Geodis is bolstering its U.S. e-commerce last-mile capabilities by acquiring Need It Now Delivers. Need It Now is a provider of final-mile delivery and omnichannel logistics. It also offers same-day logistics. The New Jersey-based company, which employs approximately 2,000, is owned in part by management and private equity firm Palm Beach Capital.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Container line Zim hit by exposure to falling spot rates

Niche ocean carrier Zim has been one of the great success stories of the container shipping boom. It expanded its fleet faster than larger rivals off a smaller base, focused only on the highest-paying lanes — like the trans-Pacific — and kept spot exposure high at 50%. As earnings skyrocketed, it became the largest U.S.-listed shipping company by market cap.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns. The industry’s setback was short-lived, however. The climate measure President Joe Biden signed Tuesday bypasses the administration’s concerns about emissions and guarantees new drilling opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

HyperTrack raises $25M in series A to build out final-mile API tech

HyperTrack, a last-mile logistics technology company, announced Wednesday the closing of a $25 million series A funding round and release of its BuilderX software. The funding round was led by WestBridge Capital and existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The Berkeley, California-based company offers technology that provides “post-dispatch ground truth” for...
BERKELEY, CA

