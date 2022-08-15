Read full article on original website
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Eclectic, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marbury High School football team will have a game with Elmore County High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Radio Business Report
Alabama Mourns A Veteran TV Newsman
In the mid-1980s, he was a part of a dual-anchor team at 5pm and 6pm for Montgomery, Ala.’s CBS affiliate at the time, WCOV-20. At the end of 1985, CBS network affiliation shifted to WAKA, and so did this news anchor and reporter. Kim Wanous would remain at WAKA...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Wickles Pickles teamed with Jack's to create the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger
From humble beginnings in Dadeville, Wickles Pickles has become a nationally known brand with sales of 5 million jars last year. On Monday, Jack’s, another Alabama company, announced that it’s adding a Wickles Pickles-inspired sandwich to its menu. The Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger will be available at the...
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: The Boathouse
As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Man sought in connection to I-85 shootings captured in LaFayette
The suspect in Wednesday's I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized. After early morning shootings on the interstate in Auburn and in Troup County, Georgia, a "Be on the lookout" alert was sent out to law enforcement for a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, along with the license plate number.
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
ABC 33/40 News
US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder
The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
alabamanews.net
Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
