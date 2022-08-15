ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Radio Business Report

Alabama Mourns A Veteran TV Newsman

In the mid-1980s, he was a part of a dual-anchor team at 5pm and 6pm for Montgomery, Ala.’s CBS affiliate at the time, WCOV-20. At the end of 1985, CBS network affiliation shifted to WAKA, and so did this news anchor and reporter. Kim Wanous would remain at WAKA...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery

The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
#Colby Wooden
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: The Boathouse

As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies

Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Man sought in connection to I-85 shootings captured in LaFayette

The suspect in Wednesday's I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized. After early morning shootings on the interstate in Auburn and in Troup County, Georgia, a "Be on the lookout" alert was sent out to law enforcement for a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, along with the license plate number.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder

The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
