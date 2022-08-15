ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRpQq_0hID03mq00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward in his fourth season with the team.

The team was on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team.

The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job.

Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season.

Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s.

Texas is 53-61 after a series win at home over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn’t had a winning record at any point this season. That’s even after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield – All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175, seven-year deal.

The Rangers peaked at 24-24 at the end of May, but then lost their next three games and five of six.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Texoma's Homepage

One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man accused of post office assault now facing felony charge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say assaulted a postal supervisor at the Bridge Creek Post Office because they wouldn’t return a package he had mailed a couple hours earlier now faces a felony charge. The district attorney’s office filed papers to drop the original misdemeanor charge of assault against Timothy Pickens in March, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Corey Seager
Texoma's Homepage

Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland A#Gold Glove#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Shots fired on first day at Texas high school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy