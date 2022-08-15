ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
KATV

COVID-19 pandemic increased stress for women, UAMS research finds

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A study conducted by the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Office of Community Health & Research and published by Dialogues in Health, concluded the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted women’s stress levels. Various factors were analyzed that affected women in Arkansas, particularly women who worked...
KATV

Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
