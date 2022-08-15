Read full article on original website
Entergy Arkansas expanding contributions by nearly $2 million to provide customers relief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With all the price hikes due to inflation and record-high temperatures, a lot of pressure has been put on Arkansans this past summer. Because of this, Entergy Arkansas is doing what it can to ease the stress. In a Thursday news release, Entergy said there...
As gas prices tumble, drivers in Arkansas pay lowest average in the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The average price of gas in Arkansas is $3.45 a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Wednesday, according to AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. It's 10 cents less than last week and is 58 cents more per gallon compared to last year. Pine Bluff drivers,...
Benton County resident wins $1 million with an Arkansas lottery ticket Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another lucky Arkansan has claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket. ASL officials said the winner took the prize home on Tuesday at their office location in Little Rock. The $20 '$1,000,000 Riches' scratch-off was purchased from a Walmart To...
Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
COVID-19 pandemic increased stress for women, UAMS research finds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A study conducted by the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Office of Community Health & Research and published by Dialogues in Health, concluded the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted women’s stress levels. Various factors were analyzed that affected women in Arkansas, particularly women who worked...
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
