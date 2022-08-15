ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Center, CA

fox5sandiego.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020

A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
CARLSBAD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane hits SUV before crashing on interstate near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed onto a major freeway near San Diego on Thursday, striking an SUV before landing on a city street, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured when the small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8, KNSD-TV reported. According to Flightaware, an online flight tracking service, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Small Plane Crashes on I-8 Freeway, Lands on El Cajon Roadway

A small plane crashed onto a major San Diego freeway and landed on a city street in El Cajon Thursday, injuring at least one person and damaging a car. The small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8 at about 10:35 a.m. and came to a stop under the freeway overpass on Greenfield Drive, California Highway Patrol said. According to Flightaware, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
EL CAJON, CA
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro

08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?

SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing

Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Reported to be Facing Mental Health Crisis Found Dead After 10-Hour Search by Deputies

A man died early Thursday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after his family called 911 and reported that he was suffering a mental health crisis. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial report, at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, at a Lakeside home in the 9300 block of Los Coches Road, according to OnScene.TV. They saw the male flee with a gun in his hand – his family had warned 911 dispatchers that he was armed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
