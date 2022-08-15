ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominick Cruz stays positive after UFC San Diego knockout loss to 'Chito' Vera

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Dominick Cruz appears to be in good spirits in the aftermath of a difficult loss to Marlon Vera in the UFC on ESPN 41 main event.

Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, was knocked out by Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) this past Saturday in his hometown of San Diego, bringing the end to his two-fight winning streak and push toward the top of the division for another title reign.

Although he’d been stopped with strikes previously, the head kick from “Chito” put him down unlike any previous defeat, and as a result raised questions about his fighting future at 37.

Cruz is seemingly taking the outcome in stride, however, and on Monday issued his first statement, which revolved around noting that he’s in good health (via Instagram):

I’m grateful to all of you who came out on Saturday, and for all the love and support here! The body feels great and I’m thankful for my health. I’ll be seeing you all next up on September 10th at the desk

☯️🙏 #TeamCruz

Cruz said his body is in good shape but made no mention of damage to his nose by Vera’s nasty kick.

“The Dominator” also failed to provide any clear directive about what the future holds, other than noting he will be on commentary for UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas.

wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
OAKLAND, CA
bjpenndotcom

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Patrick Reed hits new low with pathetic $750M lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Former Masters champ and current LIV Golf exhibition golfer Patrick Reed is the worst, and I’m not saying this just because of the awful shirts he wears each week or the many times he’s challenged the rules of golf while being filmed by TV cameras.
NFL
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

