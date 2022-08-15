Dominick Cruz stays positive after UFC San Diego knockout loss to 'Chito' Vera

Dominick Cruz appears to be in good spirits in the aftermath of a difficult loss to Marlon Vera in the UFC on ESPN 41 main event.

Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, was knocked out by Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) this past Saturday in his hometown of San Diego, bringing the end to his two-fight winning streak and push toward the top of the division for another title reign.

Although he’d been stopped with strikes previously, the head kick from “Chito” put him down unlike any previous defeat, and as a result raised questions about his fighting future at 37.

Cruz is seemingly taking the outcome in stride, however, and on Monday issued his first statement, which revolved around noting that he’s in good health (via Instagram):

I’m grateful to all of you who came out on Saturday, and for all the love and support here! The body feels great and I’m thankful for my health. I’ll be seeing you all next up on September 10th at the desk ☯️🙏 #TeamCruz

Cruz said his body is in good shape but made no mention of damage to his nose by Vera’s nasty kick.

“The Dominator” also failed to provide any clear directive about what the future holds, other than noting he will be on commentary for UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas.