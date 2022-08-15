ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Junkie Radio #3286: UFC, PFL, Bellator recaps, plus guest Joe Corley

By MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,286, the guys bring on guest Joe Corley to discuss his new kickboxing league, which is hoping to attract some MMA talent. Plus, they recap the eventful results from UFC on ESPN 41, the second PFL playoff event and Bellator 284, and much more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Harry Hunsucker baffled by matchup with Tyson Pedro – another Australian – at UFC 278

SALT LAKE CITY – Harry Hunsucker finds it funny that the UFC keeps matching him up against fighters from the Australasia area. Hunsucker (7-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) meets Tyson Pedro in Saturday’s UFC 278 main card opener at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Bellator#Espn#Combat#Mma Junkie Radio#Omnystudio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8-1 favorite Tyson Pedro wants to make up for lost time at UFC 278

SALT LAKE CITY – After more than three years away, Tyson Pedro returned earlier this year to a big finish. Now he wants to make up for lost time. After he started his pro career 6-0, including his first two in the UFC, Australia’s Pedro had a rough patch of three losses in four fights. After the second of back-to-back stoppage setbacks, he found himself on the shelf from December 2018 all the way until his return in April, when he stopped Ike Villanueva with a first-round TKO.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Kelly calls out veteran LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins regarding leadership

LSU has one of the most intriguing wide receiver groups in the SEC (and potentially one of the league’s best). With elite playmaker Kayshon Boutte returning from injury and sophomores Malik Nabers and Jack Bech looking to build on solid true freshman campaigns, there’s a lot to be excited about — assuming the Tigers can find a quarterback capable of delivering the ball to them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy