Eric Ohrn, Grinnell College associate professor of economics, along with his colleagues Daniel G. Garrett at the University of Pennsylvania and Juan Carlos Suárez Serrato at Duke, has received a grant of $15,000 from the International Tax Policy Forum. Ohrn and his colleagues received the grant for a project titled “Effects of International Tax Provisions on Domestic Labor Markets.” The research project examines the impact of changes in the United States’ international tax system on the employment and earnings of U.S.-based workers. The goal of the project is to better understand how policymakers can design international tax systems to help domestic workers.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO