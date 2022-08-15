Read full article on original website
Grinnell College Assistant Professor Eric Ohrn and Colleagues win International Tax Policy Forum Grant
Eric Ohrn, Grinnell College associate professor of economics, along with his colleagues Daniel G. Garrett at the University of Pennsylvania and Juan Carlos Suárez Serrato at Duke, has received a grant of $15,000 from the International Tax Policy Forum. Ohrn and his colleagues received the grant for a project titled “Effects of International Tax Provisions on Domestic Labor Markets.” The research project examines the impact of changes in the United States’ international tax system on the employment and earnings of U.S.-based workers. The goal of the project is to better understand how policymakers can design international tax systems to help domestic workers.
Members of the Community Partnerships, Planning, and Research Office Awarded Above and Beyond Recognition for Grinnell Education Partnership
At the Aug. 10, 2022 Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education meeting, Monica Chavez-Silva, vice president of community engagement and strategic planning; Melissa Strovers, director of collective impact; Liz Hansen, GEP program coordinator; Lindsey Altenhofen, GEP data and planning coordinator; Jill Harris, GEP Sustainability and Project Coordinator; and Nicole Brua-Behrens, executive director of the Greater Poweshiek County Foundation, were recognized with the Above and Beyond award from the Grinnell-Newburg Community School District (CSD). The Grinnell Education Partnership team received the award for their efforts in support of students throughout the community and collectively making a difference in supporting student experiences through a balanced program approach.
