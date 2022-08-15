ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Road work - Inner Loop past S Milledge Ave exit will be down to 1 lane.

Athens, Georgia
 3 days ago

Road work - Inner Loop past S Milledge Ave exit will be down to 1 lane. Unknown timeframe of completion.

wrwh.com

Driver Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On Paradise Valley Road

(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident Monday on Paradise Valley Road in White County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. White County Public Safety’s social medial posting said the accident occurred at 10:24 AM. The vehicle left the roadway down an embankment. The public safety post said engine 6 Personnel was first on the scene followed by EMS Personnel, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Chief LeFevre, and Captain 1.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes

If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
appenmedia.com

Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Kia 2012 Optima KNAGM4AD4C5012331 TAG # 8EFV470 CA You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA § 40-11-19(a) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle is currently located at 2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers, GA 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery 2481 0ld Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012 678-210-0245 928-78701 8/17 24 2022.
CONYERS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County

This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Luxurious Weekend On Gorgeous Lake Oconee, Georgia

Deep in the piney woods, surrounded by the Oconee National Forest, Lake Oconee feels extremely remote, despite being only an hour and a half from Atlanta. This oasis, in shades of green and blue, contrasts harmoniously with the bright red Georgia clay; the beauty of both the natural landscape and premier golf courses charms visitors and locals alike.
GREENSBORO, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
multihousingnews.com

Macallan Group JV Breaks Ground North of Atlanta

Completion is expected in 2024. Summit Contracting Group, a multifamily general contractor, is kicking off construction on a 214-unit property in Gainesville, Ga. Development is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024. Dynamik Design is the architect, with The Macallan Group and McNeal Development part of the development team.

