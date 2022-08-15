Road work - Inner Loop past S Milledge Ave exit will be down to 1 lane.

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Kia 2012 Optima KNAGM4AD4C5012331 TAG # 8EFV470 CA You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA § 40-11-19(a) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle is currently located at 2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers, GA 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery 2481 0ld Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012 678-210-0245 928-78701 8/17 24 2022.

