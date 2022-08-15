Read full article on original website
Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch
A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
TV Fanatic
Last Light Trailer: Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Peacock Thriller
Matthew Fox will return to TV screens early next month. Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the five-part thriller, Last Light. "Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline.
Cult of Mac
First look at Shantaram on Apple TV+ shows thrills and romance in 1980s Bombay
Apple TV+ offered a first look at upcoming drama series Shantaram this week in the form of a photo of star Charlie Hunnam (Son of Anarchy) in character, plus a rundown of the cast and plot of the adventure-romance, set to premiere October 14. And speaking of drama and adventure,...
People
Matthew Fox Channels His Former 'Lost' Character as He Makes Anticipated Return to TV in 'Last Light'
Matthew Fox is making his return to TV — and in very dramatic fashion. The former Lost actor, who portrayed Dr. Jack Shephard in the ABC sci-fi series from 2004 until 2010, is set to make his debut in Peacock's Last Light, premiering next month. Fox's involvement in the...
Popculture
Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot
Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
toofab.com
Ellen Pompeo Will Star & Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series While Scaling Back Grey’s Anatomy Role
The actress will also reduce her on-screen commitment to ABC's hit medical drama. Ellen Pompeo is setting her sights on newer things. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actress will both star in and executive produce her first on-air series for Hulu through her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
ABC News
Rex Linn joins girlfriend Reba McEntire on 'Big Sky' season 3
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn will be co-stars in the next season of "Big Sky." Linn has joined the cast of the ABC drama as a recurring guest star for season 3, which is subtitled "Deadly Trails." He'll play Buck Barnes, the husband of McEntire's character Sunny Barnes.
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
Fox News
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host Kelly Ripa shares big news on Instagram about her new book 'Live Wire'
Kelly Ripa shared exciting news with her fans about her new book, "Live Wire." The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host took to INstagram on DATE to announce she will be going on tour to promote her new endeavor. "Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for...
Ellen DeGeneres Has Series Cancelled at HBO Max
Once hosting a popular talk show, comedian Ellen DeGeneres used her platform to shower average people in love and gifts. Often surprising a single mother with necessities and even cash, or letting a dedicated fan meet their hero in person, there seemed to be nothing out of reach for the actress. The Ellen Show, which premiered back in 2003, produced 19 seasons and almost 3,300 episodes. Surprisingly, the show came to an end after numerous allegations were brought against her persona, claiming Ellen wasn’t the cheerful host she portrayed on television. While trying to bounce back with an animated preschool series called Little Ellen, it appears the end has come again with HBO canceling the project.
Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly. The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly. Campbell...
‘The View’: When Does the Show Return From Summer Hiatus?
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the rest of The View have wrapped up yet another drama-filled season on the air. Now the group of women is enjoying a few weeks’ hiatus away from the small screen. After concluding its 25th season on TV last week, fans of the long-running talk show are wondering, how long do we have to wait until the debates pick back up?
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Dancing with the Stars Season 31: Cast, Premiere Date, Move to Disney+
Get out your dancing shoes, it's almost time for a brand new season of ABC's popular competition show Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 of the reality competition series is undergoing a few changes, including a new co-host in the ballroom. But perhaps the biggest change is how to watch it. This fall, the long-running DWTS is moving from its home on ABC to stream live exclusively on Disney+, making it the first live show on the streaming service.
Cult of Mac
War is brewing in See season 3 [Trailer]
Is coming to an end, and it’s not going quietly. A trailer for the final season of the Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic adventure series shows there’s a war brewing. One that Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) must win. Season 3 is set to kick off on August 26. season 3...
