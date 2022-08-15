Read full article on original website
10 Things You Didn’t Know About James Tolkan
If you’re a TV or film fan, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen James Tolkan’s face on your screen several times over the years. Tolkan began his acting career more than 60 years ago, and he built quite an impressive resume during that time. He is probably most well known for his role in the three Back to the Future movies, but he has also been a part of several other successful projects over the years. His ability to play a wide variety of characters has been instrumental in his success. Although Tolkan is now in his early 90s, Tolkan is still as spunky as ever. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about James Tolkan.
10 Things You Don’t Know About JLo’s Daughter Emme
Many children go through the same phase of being embarrassed and horrified by their parents. Every teen will go through it at least once, whether it is their mother or father. They’ll say something their kids find embarrassing. They’ll wear something horrifying. Whatever the case, imagine being JLo’s daughter Emme. Your mom is among the most beautiful, stylish, talked-about women on the planet, and she’s your mom. She’s also the woman photographers follow around endlessly, which means you’re bound to be photographed a time or two. So is JLo’s daughter Emme as embarrassed by her mom on occasion as every other teen on the planet? On occasion, she likely is. But, on that note, we want to know more about JLo’s daughter Emme.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Wednesday’s Gomez Controversy is Ridiculous. Here’s Why.
More than a few fans have had their time to talk when it comes to the new Addams Family show that Tim Burton has brought to light, and as of late, it would appear that one change has been bothering people more than anything. The subject of Gomez Addams is odd since, to be completely honest – he’s an odd character. But at the same time, he’s the type of character that many people have come to love since, as the Addams family patriarch, he’s crucial in a way that can’t be denied. While this new show might be centered primarily on Wednesday, who has been given a great deal of interest by the fans and by Burton, the idea of positioning Luis Guzman as the head of the family has caught the eye of a few people, and some folks have been less than pleased. There is a reason behind this, which is nice since otherwise, it would be the nonsensical type of criticism that is seen to emerge regularly and probably wouldn’t be worth talking about.
How Old is Lil Tjay and Other Facts About the Rapper
Thanks to technological advances over the last 20 years, making and releasing music is now easier than ever. As a result, there has been an influx of new artists recently, and Lil Tjay is one of them. Known for being a drill rapper, Lil Tjay hit the scene in 2016 and has been working hard to make a name for himself along the way. He released his debut album, True 2 Myself, in 2019 and followed up with his sophomore project, Destined 2 Win, two years later. However, despite his growing popularity, many listeners still feel like they don’t know much about the artist. If you’re one of the many people who have been wanting to learn more about Lil Tjay, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn all about the up-and-coming rap star.
Let’s Talk About ‘Smile’
An initial look at this trailer immediately makes one think of Truth or Dare, especially when the wide, maniacal smile comes out for the first time. But there does appear to be something else going on with this movie, and it might involve something similar to the evil spirit in Truth or Dare, but different enough that it doesn’t require a game to play. Instead, this entity appears to pass itself along from person to person for some unknown reason, and the moment the smile appears, it sounds like the individual has a week before they end up dead in some strange, gruesome manner. This kind of horror movie has been seen before, but trying to figure out how this is going to be different is going to be interesting. Getting to the bottom of this movie shouldn’t be too hard, but appearances can be deceiving. It does sound as though the main character is going to have a troubled past, which would be another trope that will be extremely familiar. But maybe, just maybe, this movie will find a way to be different.
Movie Review: Day Shift
Admitting that there are a lot of vampire movies out there is easy. Admitting that a lot of them are hot garbage is a little more difficult since a lot of movies have their redeeming qualities. But Day Shift is one that leaves a person dizzy enough that they don’t end up looking for the rotten spots until the movie is over. In all honesty, it’s too much fun to pick out the most ridiculous parts since Bud Jablonski, played by Jamie Foxx, is the kind of guy that a lot of men today can probably relate to in a few ways. He’s a decent dad, he’s separated from his wife, and he’s doing his best to support the two of them but coming up short quite often. While he’s seen as a pool cleaner initially in the first few moments of the movie, his true intent becomes clear when he makes certain that the residents of the home aren’t watching and then gears up for battle. The moment he puts down his crate of pool-cleaning equipment and reveals his real tool kit, the audience knows that something is about to happen.
