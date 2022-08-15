Read full article on original website
Android could go 64-bit only in 2023, starting with the Pixel tablet
Android 13 hit AOSP the other day, and included in the code source dump is an interesting commit spotted by Esper's Mishaal Rahman. It sounds like Google is planning to—or at least experimenting with—moving the upcoming Pixel tablet to a 64-bit-only build of Android. The commit doesn't beat around the bush, saying: "Move tangor to 64-bit only." "Tangor" is the codename for the already-announced Pixel tablet.
New macOS 12.5.1 and iOS 15.6.1 updates patch “actively exploited” vulnerabilities
Apple has released a trio of operating system updates to patch security vulnerabilities that it says "may have been actively exploited." The macOS 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates are available for download now and should be installed as soon as possible. The three updates all fix the same...
Netflix’s ad-supported plan likely to have another drawback: No video downloads
The presence of advertisements apparently won't be the only major difference between Netflix's ad-supported and ad-free plans. Text reportedly found in the code of Netflix's iPhone app suggests the ad-supported plan won't let users download movies and shows for offline viewing. The text says, "Downloads available on all plans except...
Chrome “Feed” is tantalizing, but it’s not the return of Google Reader
Does Google enjoy teasing and sometimes outright torturing some of its products' most devoted fans? It can seem that way. Tucked away inside a recent bleeding-edge Chrome build is a "Following feed" that has some bloggers dreaming of the return of Google Reader. It's unlikely, but never say never when it comes to Google product decisions.
Today’s best deals: Amazon Fire HD tablets, Google Pixel 6 phones, and more
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes another round of discounts on Amazon's Fire HD tablets, with both the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10 and the 8-inch Fire HD 8 on sale for $100 and $50, respectively. While neither deal marks an all-time low—these two slates were available for $75 and $45 during Amazon's latest Prime Day sale, for instance—they're still a good ways below the usual street prices we've seen.
Update Chrome now to patch actively exploited zero-day
Google announced an update on Wednesday to the Stable channel of its Chrome browser that includes a fix for an exploit that exists in the wild. CVE-2022-2856 is a fix for "insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents," according to Google's advisory. Intents are typically a way to pass data from inside Chrome to another application, such as the share button on Chrome's address bar. As noted by the Dark Reading blog, input validation is a common weakness in code.
Zoom patches critical vulnerability again after prior fix was bypassed
It's time for Zoom users on Mac to update—again. After Zoom patched a vulnerability in its Mac auto-update utility that could give malicious actors root access earlier this week, the video conferencing software company issued another patch Wednesday, noting that the prior fix could be bypassed. Zoom users on...
Ring patched an Android bug that could have exposed video footage
Amazon quietly but quickly patched a vulnerability in its Ring app that could have exposed users' camera recordings and other data, according to security firm Checkmarx. Checkmarx researchers write in a blog post that Ring's Android app, downloaded more than 10 million times, made an activity available to all other applications on Android devices. Ring's com.ring.nh.deeplink.DeepLinkActivity would execute any web content given to it, so long as the address included the text /better-neighborhoods/.
Report: Windows 11 22H2 update will be released on September 20
Windows 11's first major update, also called Windows 11 22H2, is due to be released to the public on September 20, according to separate reports from The Verge and Windows Central. The update has been available in near-final form in Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview channels since May, and we've already...
Pixel 6 owners who upgrade to Android 13 can never go back
Android 13 is slowly rolling out to Pixel phones, but here's something to consider when that update message finally pops up on your device: You can never go back. Google is apparently changing the way Android updates are enforced on its latest devices. A new warning message on the Pixel Factory Image page says that the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a can never go back to older versions of Android once they update:
Will the Nintendo Switch ever see a price drop?
In a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said the company has no plans "at this point" to increase the price of the Switch. Despite "rising production and shipping costs" for the system, Furukawa said Nintendo wants to "avoid pricing people out" of its console ecosystem (a worry apparently not shared by Meta, which recently raised the asking price of its Quest 2 VR headset).
iOS VPNs have leaked traffic for more than 2 years, researcher claims
A security researcher says that Apple's iOS devices don't fully route all network traffic through VPNs as a user might expect, a potential security issue the device maker has known about for years. Michael Horowitz, a longtime computer security blogger and researcher, puts it plainly—if contentiously—in a continually updated blog...
For the first time ever, more people watched streaming TV than cable
A new report from market measurement firm Nielsen says that for the first time, TV viewers watched more on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ than they did on cable TV, making streaming the most popular way to consume content. The shift has been predicted by analysts and commentators for...
Motorola takes on the Pixel 6a with a 144 Hz mid-range phone
Motorola, somehow the #3 smartphone manufacturer in the US after Apple and Samsung, is taking on the Pixel 6a. The company announced the Moto Edge 2022 (not to be confused with the $1,000 Edge+), and at $500, the mid-ranger is going right up against Google's latest phone. The two companies are definitely taking different approaches to the ~$500 price tag.
