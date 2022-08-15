Read full article on original website
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security. Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
Apple's 10th Generation iPad Sees Major Design Overhaul, Rumors Say
A Taiwanese website has reported that Apple's 10th generation iPad will feature "major" design changes. Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil a new generation of its entry-level iPad and if rumors are to be believed, the brand's 10th generation iPad, which is said to arrive this September, will feature a new design and even better hardware. A report from a Taiwanese website said that not only is Apple's 10th generation iPad currently in production, but it will also feature "major" improvements on its design and hardware.
Domino's Is Offering a Major 50% Off Deal This Week
If you're looking to save some money on your latest Domino's order, this week may be your chance. The pizza chain is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from August 15 to 21. That means any menu-priced pizzas ordered via the Domino's website, mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android, or the company's AnyWare ordering platforms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger are half-off their regular price.
The Best Tablet Deals for August: Apple iPads, Amazon Fire HD 10, More
Save big with these back-to-school savings on tablets from Amazon, Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung, including Apple iPads from $299 and Fire HD 10 tablets for $99. Not quite a laptop and not quite a smartphone, tablets are an in-between category that offer the best of both worlds: the portability of a smartphone and the power and larger screen of a laptop. Nowadays, many tablets can take the place of a standard laptop, and for many industries—from restaurants to sales calls—tablets are an indispensable part of the work day.
The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart
With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
How to quickly scan, sign and send documents with your iPhone
The Notes app on your iPhone or iPad can turn your device camera into a scanner. You can capture multiple pages and turn them into one PDF that you can send. And you can create an e-signature and add it to any document before sending. You don't need a bulky...
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
Amazon is currently running some awesome discounts on a bunch of Apple devices (which, mind you, don't get discounted that often). The retailer has deals on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, on the 9th gen Apple iPad (from 2021), and the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Apple Watch Series 7...
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
Best Phone Deals: Carrier Sales and Unlocked Phone Discounts
The days of being able to walk into your carrier's store and get a new phone for $50 to $100 are gone, along with phone contracts, but that doesn't mean that phone deals have disappeared. Over the past few years, carriers including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have become far more...
