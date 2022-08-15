CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
Daily 4
3-3-5-7
(three, three, five, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.47
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.47)
Estimated jackpot: $456,000
Fantasy 5
01-11-18-25-29
(one, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
