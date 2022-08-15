CA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

Daily 4

3-3-5-7

(three, three, five, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.47

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.47)

Estimated jackpot: $456,000

Fantasy 5

01-11-18-25-29

(one, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Powerball

20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

