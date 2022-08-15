Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
pocketnow.com
Android 13 vs Android 12: What’s new?
Google showcased Android 13 back at the I/O Developer conference earlier this year. And now, after months and months of testing, Google has released Android 13 to the general public today. The update is now available for Google Pixel 4 and above, while the devices from other OEMs will be getting Android 13 "later this year."
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Makes Foldable Phone Sleeker, Faster And Longer-Lasting For 2022
Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable smartphone has arrived, offering retro-styled portability alongside upgraded features.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set Is On Sale for More Than $1,000 Off Right Now
Samsung has no shortage of beloved technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy Fold 4 phone, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the best-selling front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone. Unlike other more...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which should you wear?
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Watch lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The Watch 5 Pro is a new addition to the series featuring a more durable design that can take on rugged terrains easily. But the Galaxy Watch 5 also features a strengthened screen and a bigger battery. If you are in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches, do you take home the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro? Is the extra protection worth the cost? Let's find out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early
Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
Phone Arena
The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds
It has been almost a week since Samsung revealed its two newest foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. And while most reviews have focused on just how impressive the hardware of these two smartphones truly is, one department in which they are both lacking is software.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: An (almost) perfect foldable flip phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best folding smartphones you can buy in 2022. Simultaneously, it’s also one of the most boring compared to its predecessor. It’s a fascinating place for the foldable niche to already be. Over the span of only three years, foldables have gone from a breakthrough niche to “just another” smartphone option you can buy. Samsung, specifically, has already gotten so good at the folding formula that it doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel every year. It just has to keep doing what worked the year before.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14: The most interesting and most boring phone of 2022? Why boring sells
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and just recently we published our full review of it, which was a highly positive one, and for good reason. But, as cutting-edge and exciting as this Samsung phone may seem to us, the tech enthusiasts, the wider world was and still is talking about the iPhone 14 instead.
Phone Arena
25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey
Update: An earlier version of this article implied that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
Digital Trends
The Motorola Edge (2022) could be a great Pixel 6a alternative
The Motorola Edge (2022) has been announced as Motorola’s latest handset for 2022, and it feels like a lot of other Moto phones we’ve seen over the last couple of years. It has a big display, a large battery, clean Android software, and a competitive price tag — especially if you buy it on a carrier or an unlocked model during Motorola’s limited promotional period.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels
The Xiaomi 13 is already said to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor, and the latest one to come out of the rumor mill is about its display. Of course, given that we are talking about one of the more significant phone parts that govern the user experience, this is quite the good news for Xiaomi fans.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr 2022: Finally, some real competition
Both Samsung and Motorola have launched their respective clamshell foldable phones. We pit the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 against each other to see who comes out on top, but it may not be so cut-and-dry.
