Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

1911 announces name of new State Fair drink: The Mermaid Melonade

Syracuse, N.Y. — 1911 has announced its drink creation for the 2022 New York State Fair. The Mermaid Melonade has hard rock candy at the bottom, frozen lemonade in the middle, and honeymelon vodka, according to a description on 1911's Instagram page. It also has gummy fish candies and...
DRINKS
cnycentral.com

The Jacksons to perform at 2022 Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will be graced by pop royalty on August 27 when The Jacksons take the Chevy Park Stage and play through a repertoire of their hits. The Jacksons, originally known as the Jackson 5, features brothers Jackie, Tito, and Marlon who...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
TRAVEL
cnycentral.com

Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
POLITICS
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage to hold auditions for local actors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage will host general auditions for local actors on Thursday, September 8, and Saturday, September 10 as they seek actors for several upcoming opportunities. The company is seeking both local equity and non-equity actors for opportunities as part of its Cold Read...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cazenovia: The Brae Loch Inn

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a Scottish immersion right here in New York, look no further than The Brae Loch Inn. With a large selection of scotch, kilt wearing servers, and a Scottish gift shop, visitors will have an experience unlike any. Legend has it, the Inn...
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Baby Chinese Muntjac on exhibit at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse has announced that Violet, a Chinese Muntjac is on exhibit with her family after being born on June 19. Muntjacs are the world’s smallest species of deer and are often found in southeastern China and Taiwan, according to the zoo.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse awarded $2,000

Syracuse, NY — The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The group is not a rescue or a shelter, but an advocacy group. One of its programs involves volunteers going to court to observe and advocate for animals in abuse or neglect cases. You can watch the story above.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mary Nelson's Annual School Supply Giveaway returns this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For its 21st year, Mary Nelson's annual back-to-school celebration Youth Day barbecue and School Supply Giveaway returns Saturday, Aug. 20, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will take place at Sankofa Park in the City of Syracuse, which is located on the 2000 block of S. Salina Street.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

The $800K Airport Update that you may not notice

Syracuse, NY — When the press release arrived in our newsroom we didn’t know what to think. So we started with a simple question; what is an “airfield guidance sign?”. A Google image search revealed some of the same images that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Communications Team would later provide to us. (You can see in the gallery posted above)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Asian Elephant Extravaganza comes to Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Aug. 20, Rosamond Gifford Zoo's Asian Elephant Extravaganza returns with a day-long celebration. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the annual celebration honors its herd of elephants and the cultural traditions of their native countries in South Asia. The day kicks off with a...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot in leg on Syracuse's North Side

Syracuse, NY — A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg near Lodi Street Thursday evening, according to Syracuse Police. Officers were called to 207 Catawba Street around 7:38 PM. They found the man with a gunshot wound in his right leg, just above the knee. He was taken to Upstate Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, NY

