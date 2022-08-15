Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
1911 announces name of new State Fair drink: The Mermaid Melonade
Syracuse, N.Y. — 1911 has announced its drink creation for the 2022 New York State Fair. The Mermaid Melonade has hard rock candy at the bottom, frozen lemonade in the middle, and honeymelon vodka, according to a description on 1911's Instagram page. It also has gummy fish candies and...
cnycentral.com
The Jacksons to perform at 2022 Great New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will be graced by pop royalty on August 27 when The Jacksons take the Chevy Park Stage and play through a repertoire of their hits. The Jacksons, originally known as the Jackson 5, features brothers Jackie, Tito, and Marlon who...
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
cnycentral.com
Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
cnycentral.com
Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage to hold auditions for local actors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage will host general auditions for local actors on Thursday, September 8, and Saturday, September 10 as they seek actors for several upcoming opportunities. The company is seeking both local equity and non-equity actors for opportunities as part of its Cold Read...
cnycentral.com
Award-winning musical "Annie" bringing national tour to Syracuse this fall
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” is launching its national tour with stops scheduled for the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this fall. The show will run from October 4 to October 8 with tickets going on sale Monday, August 22. The production will be directed...
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cazenovia: The Brae Loch Inn
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a Scottish immersion right here in New York, look no further than The Brae Loch Inn. With a large selection of scotch, kilt wearing servers, and a Scottish gift shop, visitors will have an experience unlike any. Legend has it, the Inn...
cnycentral.com
Baby Chinese Muntjac on exhibit at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse has announced that Violet, a Chinese Muntjac is on exhibit with her family after being born on June 19. Muntjacs are the world’s smallest species of deer and are often found in southeastern China and Taiwan, according to the zoo.
cnycentral.com
NYS launches $150 million expansion of Tuition Assistance Program for part-time students
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) has launched a historic $150 million expansion, meaning TAP will now be provided to 75,000 additional part-time students who are pursuing degrees. Expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to affordable education for individuals of...
cnycentral.com
Breaking down barriers: CNY man with down syndrome earns 5th-degree black belt
Eric Scharoun doesn't set limits for himself. This past weekend, the 59-year-old received his 5th-degree black belt in karate. The rank is believed to be the highest for a person with down syndrome in the United States. Scharoun trains at Lawrence World Class Karate in Fayetteville under Randy Lawrence. Eric...
cnycentral.com
Construction underway for 54th annual butter sculpture at the Great NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just 8 days away. The American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture is making a return for its 54th year. Construction is already underway for this year's masterpiece. More than 800 pounds of butter arrived at the NYS Fairgrounds...
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse awarded $2,000
Syracuse, NY — The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The group is not a rescue or a shelter, but an advocacy group. One of its programs involves volunteers going to court to observe and advocate for animals in abuse or neglect cases. You can watch the story above.
cnycentral.com
NYS re-launches #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the re-launch of #VaxtoSchool, a statewide campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign ensures equitable access to vaccines and makes the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and families a top priority. “As we...
cnycentral.com
Mary Nelson's Annual School Supply Giveaway returns this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For its 21st year, Mary Nelson's annual back-to-school celebration Youth Day barbecue and School Supply Giveaway returns Saturday, Aug. 20, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will take place at Sankofa Park in the City of Syracuse, which is located on the 2000 block of S. Salina Street.
cnycentral.com
The $800K Airport Update that you may not notice
Syracuse, NY — When the press release arrived in our newsroom we didn’t know what to think. So we started with a simple question; what is an “airfield guidance sign?”. A Google image search revealed some of the same images that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Communications Team would later provide to us. (You can see in the gallery posted above)
cnycentral.com
NYC man pleads guilty for intent to distribute fentanyl as part of drug deal in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 31-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with intent to distribute it, according to the Department of Justice. As part of his guilty plea, Marvin Antonio Lantigua admitted that in early November 2021, he was in contact with...
cnycentral.com
Asian Elephant Extravaganza comes to Rosamond Gifford Zoo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Aug. 20, Rosamond Gifford Zoo's Asian Elephant Extravaganza returns with a day-long celebration. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the annual celebration honors its herd of elephants and the cultural traditions of their native countries in South Asia. The day kicks off with a...
cnycentral.com
Man shot in leg on Syracuse's North Side
Syracuse, NY — A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg near Lodi Street Thursday evening, according to Syracuse Police. Officers were called to 207 Catawba Street around 7:38 PM. They found the man with a gunshot wound in his right leg, just above the knee. He was taken to Upstate Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is in stable condition.
cnycentral.com
Upstate NY Poison Center sees increase in calls about children consuming marijuana edibles
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate New York Poison Center issued a warning Tuesday saying it has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to Poison Center officials, data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years...
