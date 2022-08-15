Read full article on original website
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings
The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Texas public schools required to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A new law requiring Texas schools to display donated “In God We Trust” posters is the latest move by Republican lawmakers to bring Christianity into taxpayer-funded institutions. Under...
Captured: Most-wanted fugitives from Houston, Waco, El Paso
Three of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives were arrested this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41, is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He was convicted of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery in 1998. He was given two 8-year sentences to be served concurrently. In 2008, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was given a 10-year sentence and two 20-year sentences. He was released on parole in October 2019. In May 2021, he was arrested for Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction and subsequently bonded out.
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Not 1925: Texas’ law banning abortion dates to before the Civil War
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor's note: This story contains some graphic descriptions of abortions. When Mollie Smith learned she was pregnant by her former school teacher, the 20-year-old was “mentally depressed and despondent.” She...
Texas is facing its worst drought since 2011. Here’s what you need to know.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans across the state are facing water restrictions as the state experiences its worst drought since 2011. Almost the entire state of Texas is experiencing a severe level of drought,...
Texas executes Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas executed Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It was the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
Ground stop lifted at IAH after afternoon storms
HOUSTON – The ground stop that was issued for IAH for several hours during the storm has now been lifted. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Storms move in Thursday
We’re tracking a front that will get close to SE Texas, but ahead of the front Thursday will start off HOT! Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100 in the early afternoon. Mid-afternoon thunderstorms will move in, bringing a messy evening commute and school pick up. The storms will be most likely between 2-7PM. As the front stalls north of us, it will provide the lift to bring strong thunderstorms. While the threats for severe weather and street flooding are low, it is possible in the afternoon.
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Watch: Why some Texas churches support access to reproductive health care despite the state’s abortion ban
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2019, over two dozen Texas congregations partnered with the nonprofit Just Texas: Faith Voices for Justice and declared their spaces are Reproductive Freedom Congregations. This new classification was created as a first step to unraveling the stigma surrounding reproductive health issues within faith communities.
New signs are step in right direction for disabled community, advocate says
The signs are everywhere and overall, haven’t been a proper representation of the disabled community. Whether it’s on sign posts, restroom doors or painted on parking lots, the look of accessibility signs have showed someone sitting in a wheelchair or using the word “handicapped” are seen by so many each day.
Honduran man to serve 29 years in prison for his role in multiple violent crimes committed in Houston area: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 27-year-old Honduran man, who illegally resided in the Houston area, has been sent to prison for 29 years after pleading guilty for multiple crimes he’s committed, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Denis Matute a 108-month term of...
Man accused of stealing nearly $800,000 from 11 families being held without bond
HOUSTON – A 59-year-old man accused of stealing thousands from families in the Houston area is now being held without bond. Robert Gibson is accused of stealing nearly $800, 000 from 11 people. “It’s been really hard,” Keitha Berthia-Wilkins said. Berthia-Wilkins said starting in 2021, she and...
