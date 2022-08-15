ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings

The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Captured: Most-wanted fugitives from Houston, Waco, El Paso

Three of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives were arrested this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41, is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He was convicted of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery in 1998. He was given two 8-year sentences to be served concurrently. In 2008, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was given a 10-year sentence and two 20-year sentences. He was released on parole in October 2019. In May 2021, he was arrested for Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction and subsequently bonded out.
WACO, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Not 1925: Texas’ law banning abortion dates to before the Civil War

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor's note: This story contains some graphic descriptions of abortions. When Mollie Smith learned she was pregnant by her former school teacher, the 20-year-old was “mentally depressed and despondent.” She...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Storms move in Thursday

We’re tracking a front that will get close to SE Texas, but ahead of the front Thursday will start off HOT! Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100 in the early afternoon. Mid-afternoon thunderstorms will move in, bringing a messy evening commute and school pick up. The storms will be most likely between 2-7PM. As the front stalls north of us, it will provide the lift to bring strong thunderstorms. While the threats for severe weather and street flooding are low, it is possible in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Watch: Why some Texas churches support access to reproductive health care despite the state’s abortion ban

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2019, over two dozen Texas congregations partnered with the nonprofit Just Texas: Faith Voices for Justice and declared their spaces are Reproductive Freedom Congregations. This new classification was created as a first step to unraveling the stigma surrounding reproductive health issues within faith communities.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

New signs are step in right direction for disabled community, advocate says

The signs are everywhere and overall, haven’t been a proper representation of the disabled community. Whether it’s on sign posts, restroom doors or painted on parking lots, the look of accessibility signs have showed someone sitting in a wheelchair or using the word “handicapped” are seen by so many each day.
MICHIGAN STATE

